A video has been doing the rounds in which a young man is seen brutally stabbing a girl in broad daylight. On December 19, Sunday, in the Pratappur village of Manjhagarh police station area in Gopalganj district of Bihar, a stalker named Gudda, son of one Asraf Ali, brutally stabbed a schoolgirl multiple times for opposing his molestation bid.

गोपालगंज: छेड़खानी का विरोध करने पर आठवीं की स्कूली छात्रा को असरफ अली पुत्र गुड्डा ने दिन-दहाड़े चाकुओं से छलनी किया, 13 सेकेंड में 8 बार चाकू से वार किया, गिरफ़्तार pic.twitter.com/k0pyxA2tDx — Newsroom Post (@NewsroomPostCom) December 21, 2021

The girl, a student of class eight, was attacked by the stalker while she was walking back home from her school. Reports suggest that the victim was stabbed 8 times in the span of 13 seconds. The brutal act was captured on the CCTV camera, based on which the Bihar police arrested the accused.

The girl was rushed to the Sadar hospital, in Gopalganj, Bihar in an extremely critical condition from where she has been referred to Patna Medical College. Police are investigating the matter based on the CCTV footage.

As can be seen in the video shared online, the victim was walking on the road with two other girls. Gudda, who was in a black jacket, can be seen standing in one corner of the thoroughfare amidst some other boys. As soon as the victim moved away from the other girls, Guddu approached her and started stabbing her.

Another youth tried to pull Gudda away but, the latter in his fit of rage continued to stab the girl mercilessly. At this point, the other youth managed to pull Gudda away but he again freed himself and went back to attacking the girl.

Some pedestrians walking past started to accumulate at this point. A bike passing by also stopped near the spot where Gudda was assaulting the girl. The locals rush to rescue the victim. Another man from the crowd forcefully separated Gudda from the victim. Gudda fled from the spot when he witnessed the crowd swelling.

The girl’s family members informed that the victim studied in Maktab school located in Pratappur village, where the accused resided. Every day, she travelled from her village to Pratappur to attend her school. Gudda use to regularly stop her on the way and harass her. Many times the family members of the victim had complained about this to the accused’s family but to no avail.

On Sunday too, Guddu accosted the victim when she was on her way to school and molested her. When she resisted, Guddu let her go but kept waiting for her to return from school. When she was coming back from school, he assaulted her brutally with the knife, reported Dainik Bhaskar.

As per reports, the accused has been arrested.