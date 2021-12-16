Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been the frontrunner of the group of people who keeps targetting business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani in almost every speech. Even during the recent rallies that Rahul Gandhi led in Rajasthan, he attacked Adani-Ambani in his speeches. Contrary to what their leader says, the Congress-led Rajasthan government has allotted 1,600 hectares of land to Adani Group on lease to build a solar park.

‘The country is being run by crony capitalists’

Rahul Gandhi has stated multiple times during his speeches that the country is being run by two-three corporate houses. Recently, while addressing the gathering during a rally organized by Congress in Jaipur, Gandhi had said, “Airports, coal mines, supermarkets, wherever you see, only two people are visible. Adani Ji and Ambani Ji.” Now, as the Rajasthan government has given land to Adani Group for the solar plant, Rahul Gandhi’s speeches against him are making rounds on social media platforms.

People are calling out Congress for its hypocrisy. Twitter user Ankur Singh wrote, “Rahul Gandhi did rally in Rajasthan attacking Modi Govt, saying it gives land to Adani. On Wednesday, the Congress govt in Rajasthan allotted 1600 hectares of land to Adani. Why Ashok Gehlot?

Another Twitter user Rishi Bagree said, “Dear Haters, Your Favourite Congress government in Rajasthan just gave Adani 1600 hectares of land at a very subsidized rate to build a 1500 MW solar park.”

Twitter user Arunaksh Bhandari said, “Congress government in Rajasthan has given 1600 hectares of land to Adani group to set up five solar projects in State. Rahul baba own people are supporting Adani. Why Congress leaders don’t listen to him?”

Adani Renewable Energy Park

On December 15, the Gehlot cabinet held a meeting and took the decision to give 1,600-hectare land to Adani Group to set up a 1,500 MW solar park. Adani Group and the Government of Rajasthan have formed a joint venture company for the solar park. In the cabinet meeting, district-wide land was divided for the upcoming Adani Renewable Energy Park.

In the meeting, it was agreed upon to provide 1324.14 hectares in Bhimsar, Madhopur, Sadrasar villages, 276.86 hectares in Batayadu and Nedan villages for the solar park. At the same time, Adani Group will get 64.38 hectares of government land on lease in the Keralian village of Jaisalmer for a 30 MW wind-solar hybrid power project.

It is noteworthy that recently, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Gautam Adani at the State Secretariat’ Nabana’ in Kolkata. The two discussed investment options in West Bengal. Adani also confirmed that he would attend the Bengal Global Business Summit scheduled for April next year. Interestingly, TMC has also been accusing the Modi government of favouring the Adani Group.