Actor Siddharth ‘writes a letter’ to Saina Nehwal for ‘subtle cock’ joke, calls himself ‘staunch feminist’

Bollywood entertainer Siddharth has written a ‘letter’ to ace badminton player Saina Nehwal over his crass ‘subtle cock’ joke after she tweeted over PM Modi’s security breach in Punjab last week. In a letter, he said that he would like to apologise for the ‘rude joke’ and claimed he had more grace in him than that tweet.

Siddharth, in his letter, insisted that his ‘subtle cock’ tweet was a joke and his ‘word play and humour’ had none of the malicious intent that so many people from all quarters have attributed to it. He further claimed he is a ‘staunch feminist ally’ and claimed there was no gender implied in his tweet. Siddharth further claimed he had no intention to attack Saina ‘as a woman’. Saina Nehwal had joined the BJP in January 2020.

Siddharth’s tweet on Saina

On January 6, 2022, Siddharth had responded to Saina’s tweet on PM Modi’s security breach and referred to former world no. 1 badminton player as ‘subtle cock’.

However, the ‘feminist ally’ Siddharth does have a history of crass tweets and comments on women he does not politically agree with. Just minutes after his distasteful ‘subtle cock’ tweet on Nehwal, Siddharth had made similar crass comments on Times Now journalist Navika Kumar and called her ‘stoolkit’.

Siddharth’s tweet on Navika

After Siddharth’s crass tweet on Nehwal went viral, he was pulled up by the NCW which wrote to Tamil Nadu DGP seeking action against Actor Siddharth seeking intervention and appropriate action against him.

Saina Nehwal’s achievements vs Siddharth’s achievements

Nehwal has won 24 international titles in her 16-year-long career. Out of 640 games she has played in her career, Saina has won 440 and lost 200. Here are some of her achievements.

In the 2012 London Olympics, Saina won the Bronze medal.

In 2015 and 2017, she won Silver and Bronze respectively in BWF World Championships.

In 2010 and 2018, Saina won Gold in Commonwealth Games.

In 2018, she won the Bronze in Asian Games.

In BWF World Tour 2018, she was runner-up in three events and in 2019, she was the winner.

In BWF Superseries, she has won 10 titles (one in 2009, three in 2010, two in 2012, two in 2014, one in 2015 and one in 2016).

In BWF Grand Prix, she has won ten titles from 2006 to 2017.

Siddharth is an entertainer.