On January 6, Tamil actor Siddharth attacked ace Badminton player Saina Nehwal with a crass, sexually derogatory comment. He said, “Subtle cock champion of the world… Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna.”

In her tweet, Saina had condemned the security lapse in Punjab during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozepur.

Source: Twitter

‘Cock’ is a slang used for the male sexual organ. By twisting the badminton term ‘shuttlecock’, Siddharth was trying to insult Saina in a crass, sexual manner.

The crass sexual comment against one of India’s most prominent and successful women came soon after the same actor pretended to be concerned about issues of women safety and posed as a conscientious feminist.

Tweeting over the ‘Bulli Bai’ app issue, Siddharth had said recently, “The only thing unexpected if at all is that the person masterminding this filth is a female. Everything else is irrelevant. Stop rationalising #hate or crime. Pathetic.”

Source: Twitter

Siddharth had also retweeted some tweets that condemned the creators of the said apps that had targeted Muslim women, including some prominent Muslim journalists by using their photographs with derogatory comments.

Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Siddharth claims to be ‘liberal’ and ‘progressive’, but hurls filthy sexual comments on women

Actor Siddharth, who had appeared in some Hindi movies like Rang De Basanti, often tweets criticising the BJP government and PM Modi. He claims to be a ‘progressive’, ‘liberal’ and often makes his political ideology clear.

Saina Nehwal’s tweet was about the PM’s safety and the recent security lapse the PM faced in Punjab. It is not clear what exactly triggered Siddharth to react in such a vile manner and post such utter derogatory sexual comments on one of India’s most successful sportspersons, but one can assume that it may be because she had shown concern regarding the PM’s safety.

Maybe, for Siddharth, PM Modi, and Saina Nehwal are less than humans, who do not deserve his concerns for other humans like the women targeted in the Bulli Sulli apps because he does not agree with them politically.

Siddharth was also in news some months back after he had shared a veiled tweet targeted at actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Samantha’s divorce from Naga Chaitanya was on the news and the actor, who was once rumoured to be dating the actress, had shared a tweet saying “cheaters never prosper.”

Siddharth’s tweet

The tweet received wide criticism, not just from Samantha’s fans but many others, who reminded the actor that it is not in good taste. He had later clarified that his tweet was not about Samantha, but rather a general comment.

Siddharth had also peddled fake news spreading vaccine misinformation in 2021.

Saina Nehwal is among India’s most sucessful sportspersons

Saina Nehwal, the 31-year-old ace badminton player, needs no introduction. Nehwal has won 24 international titles in her 16-year-long career. Out of 640 games she has played in her career, Saina has won 440 and lost 200. Here are some of her achievements.

In the 2012 London Olympics, Saina won the Bronze medal.

In 2015 and 2017, she won Silver and Bronze respectively in BWF World Championships.

In 2010 and 2018, Saina won Gold in Commonwealth Games.

In 2018, she won the Bronze in Asian Games.

In BWF World Tour 2018, she was runner-up in three events and in 2019, she was the winner.

In BWF Superseries, she has won 10 titles (one in 2009, three in 2010, two in 2012, two in 2014, one in 2015 and one in 2016).

In BWF Grand Prix, she has won ten titles from 2006 to 2017.

It is strange that an actor with millions of fans, who was pretending to be concerned about women safety issues, online sexual harassment etc just recently, suddenly changed his stand and became a troll who posts vile, sexual and derogatory comments against a woman just because she does not share his political views.