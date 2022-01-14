Dr Priyanka Maurya, the state vice-president of Mahila Congress, Uttar Pradesh since 2019 and the face of the party’s women’s manifesto “Shakti Vidhan,” has made some stunning allegations against the grand old party. Speaking to TV9 Bharatvarsh, the Uttar Pradesh State Convener called Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s election campaign- ‘Ladki hoon, Lad Sakti hoon’ a sham. She said it was a “lollipop” that was given to her by her party which she said, in reality, is anti-women and anti-OBC.

Dr Priyanka Maurya revealed how the women were ill-treated and misbehaved with during the marathon organised by the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh as part of its “ladki hun, lad sakti hun (women can fight)” election campaign. She alleged that the party created a lot of fuss while distributing two-wheelers as promised in the manifesto. The Congress had promised its women members that only those who get the maximum number of women to participate in the marathon would stand a chance to get an election ticket, but all that was a mere pretence, alleged Priyanka Maurya.

The state VP added that the ticket distribution was all pre-planned and the party is actually averse to its women candidates. “We were asked to work hard for the party and we did. However, the party came out as anti-women and anti-OBC when it came to ticket distribution”.

Further explaining her stance, Dr Priyanka Maurya said that 24 candidates applied for the Sarojini Nagar seat in Lucknow District, Uttar Pradesh. One of the 24 aspirants- Rudra Daman Singh, applied for the election ticket after the date of submission of the application was over. The party brought him with an intention to give him the ticket for the constituency. It was all pre-planned, but we kept working hard on the assurance of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who coined the slogan ‘Ladki ho, Lad Sakti ho’. Eventually, all women candidates were convinced that the Congress is only focussing on Rudra Daman Singh and he will only be getting the party ticket from the Sarojini Nagar seat in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. We all drafted a letter to the party higher authorities questioning their biases. We explained that the party is being unfair to the women candidates…,” rued Dr Priyanka Maurya.

The party has used my face to attract women and OBCs voters: Mahila Congress leader Dr Priyanka Maurya

When questioned on being the cover face of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s women’s manifesto for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls titled ‘Shakti Vidhan’, the miffed state vice-president of Mahila Congress Priyanka Maurya called it a “lollipop” given to her by the Congress party. The party has used my face to attract women and OBCs voters, but when it came to ticket distribution they chose a non-OBC candidate over me, said Priyanka Maurya.

Congress party’s women manifesto for UP polls with Dr Priyanka Maurya as its cover face

Irked by the Congress party’s double standards, Priyanka Maurya questioned why the party went through the drama of screening other candidates if it was pre-decided that Rudra Daman Singh would be given the ticket. “We were told a committee of 37 members would be tasked with the screening process. Observers will be called to evaluate the candidates. The survey was done and my name appeared at the top of the list. Then why the discrimination, asked Maurya.

The Mahila Congress leader further revealed that they were constantly nagged by the party leaders to get the maximum number of women participants for the marathon and assured tickets based on their contributions. She said that they worked very hard but gathered as many participants, ‘but all in vain’.

Speaking about the marathon organised by the Congress in Bareilly, Priyanka Maurya said that it was very badly organised. There were no refreshments kept for the women who were made to run a distance of 5 km. They were in very bad shape. Many fell while running. To top it off, Congress leaders engaged in widespread fraud when it came to awarding promised prizes such as two-wheelers, watches, and smartphones to winning participants confirmed Priyanka Maurya.

Women chant Modi-Yogi at Priyanka’s marathon in Uttar Pradesh, viral video shows them getting assaulted

It may be recalled that several videos had emerged from Priyanka Gandhi’s Marathon in Jhansi where a group of girls that were attending the marathon were heard raising slogans favouring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. It was revealed that Congress workers misbehaved with the girls that led to the chants of Modi-Yogi at the rally.

Shweta Bhattacharya, Journalist, Times Now, had then said in a tweet: “These pictures are of Priyanka Gandhi’s Marathon in Jhansi! when Congressmen misbehaved with them, the girls told them ‘Ladki hain lad sakti hain’ and protested against Congress by raising slogans Modi-Modi, Yogi-Yogi.”

Besides, BJP leader Priti Gandhi had also shared a video where the girls were seen being trashed. A man could be seen snatching some bands from the girls in the video.

Notably, Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi, desperate to win the upcoming UP Assembly elections, is focusing her campaign on women centric issues and has coined the slogan “Ladki hun lad sakti hun (I am a female, I can fight)” for her UP campaign.