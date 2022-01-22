Congress, TRS twist comments of Pragya Thakur to claim that she endorsed alcohol

On Thursday (January 20), the Congress party took potshots at the ruling BJP by sharing a clipped video of MP Pragya Thakur and alleged that she endorsed the consumption of alcohol by people in the State of Madhya Pradesh. The development comes 2 days after the BJP government slashed retail prices of liquor in the State by 20%.

In a tweet, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) spokesperson Narendra Saluja tweeted, “BJP MP Pragya Thakur is saying that alcohol works as a medicine but can harm if taken in large quantities. As per the Parliamentarian, everyone should understand that limited consumption of alcohol is not harmful.”

The Congress leader went on to conclude that Pragya Thakur was not against alcohol consumption but against the quantity of alcohol consumed by an individual. To substantiate his claims, Saluja cropped out a 23-second clip from a 48-second video byte of the Parliamentarian.

He further alleged that the BJP wanted the residents of Madhya Pradesh to remain in an intoxicated mood. “Alcohol is being made cheaper and available at homes, malls, supermarkets and airports,” Saluja added. The PCC spokesperson claimed that the saffron party wants everyone to remain intoxicated so that they ‘forget’ to question the State government on its election promises.

Similar claims were made by Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC) Chairperson Krishan K. He uploaded only 11 seconds of the video byte and alleged, “Defending BJP Government reducing Liquor Prices, this BJP MP says Alcohol cheap or costly, its a Medicine. Do you have anything to say?”

The actual video byte of Pragya Thakur

As per a report in Mid Day, Lok Sabha MP Pragya Thakur had come out in support of former Union Minister Uma Bharati in her ‘crusade’ to ban alcohol consumption in the State of Madhya Pradesh.

“See, there must be a prohibition on the consumption of alcohol. Drinking alcohol leads to clashes at home, which are unbearable most of the time. Many people commit suicide due to this, especially women who don’t even drink alcohol. They have to put up with alcoholic husbands. So, there must be a ban on the consumption of alcohol in the State (of Madhya Pradesh),” Pragya Thakur told reporters in a 48-second video byte.

#WATCH Supporting BJP leader Uma Bharti’s demand for liquor ban in Madhya Pradesh, party MP Pragya Singh Thakur says, “As per Ayurveda, liquor works as a medicine if consumed in a limited quantity but as poison, if consumed in unlimited quantities. Everyone must understand this.” pic.twitter.com/x03zu9G8PG — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2022

On being asked whether the reduction of prices of alcohol will lead to its increased consumption, the BJP MP pointed out, “Alcohol, in limited quantity, is used as a medicine in Ayurveda. When used in limited quantity, it can act as medicine. But, alcohol can become ‘poison’ for the body if consumed in excess. Everyone must understand the harm caused due to excess intake of alcohol and stop its consumption.”

What is the Truth behind the claims?

PCC spokesperson Narendra Saluja had suggested that Pragya Thakur was only against the excess consumption of alcohol. This is despite the fact that in her byte to reporters, Thakur made it clear at the very onset that she favoured a State-wide ban. The BJP Parliamentarian, while calling for total prohibition, also pointed out the significance of alcohol in Ayurveda. This was not an endorsement to drink alcohol in low limits. Her comment was specifically directed towards the use of alcohol for medicinal use and not recreational purposes.

TRS leader Krishan K had suggested that the medicine angle was projected to shield the BJP’s decision to cut down excise duties on alcohol. However, nothing can be further from the truth. Ayurvedic texts such as Charaka Samhita points out how alcohol can be used for therapeutic purposes, despite being a toxin.

A report in MAPI emphasised, “In the Charaka Samhita the chapter dealing with alcohol consumption and alcoholism begins with the warning that alcohol is considered a toxin. It provides a list of strict rules for the consumption of alcohol and states strongly that if alcohol is taken, strict rules apply, and only then should it be consumed. The ayurvedic texts declare that a medicine properly used becomes nectar and improperly used becomes poison.”

“According to Ayurveda, If consumed In moderation, alcohol could be good for us as It aids healthy digestion, relieves stress as well as gives us good sleep. In fact, Ayurveda prescribes alcohol as a co-drink vAth certain Ayurvedic medicines like Trayodashang Guggulu. Then there are also Anstham or herbalized wines which are a part of Ayurvedic treatment, But remember, alcohol is best avoided,” an article in Suayu pointed out.