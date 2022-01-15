A Mumbai civil court has declined to issue a temporary restraining order in favour of Salman Khan in a defamation lawsuit he has filed against his neighbour. Salman was accused by one of his neighbours in a YouTube video in 2018 of refusing to allow them to build a house next to his Pavel farmhouse, despite the fact that they (the neighbour) owned the property, and Salman responded by filing a defamation suit against the neighbour.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan filed a defamation action against Ketan Kakkad, a resident of Malad, Mumbai, who owns a site adjacent to Salman’s farmhouse in Panvel. Ketan accused Salman of denying him access to construct a bungalow on his own site, which he acquired in 1996. According to Salman, Kakkad defamed him during an interview with a YouTuber. The couple also gave an interview to ABP news with the same allegations.

The Kakkads said that Salman had installed a barrier near the farm home, preventing them from entering their property. Despite owning the land, they are unable to obtain basic necessities such as electricity and material for construction.

Following the allegations made by his neighbour Ketan Kakkad and his wife Anita Kakkad, Salman Khan filed a defamation suit against them. He also filed a lawsuit against two other individuals who were present during the interview. In addition to the defamation claim, Salman filed an injunction in court against the defamatory information made by Kakkads. Social media firms such as Google, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook were also made a party to the case. As reports suggest, the actor wants these sites to delete and block slanderous information about him from their websites.

As per India Today, the injunction plea requests that the court should restrain them by a temporary order and injunction “from directly or indirectly loading/uploading, posting, re-posting, tweeting, retweeting, giving interviews, corresponding, communicating, hosting, printing, publishing, issuing, disseminating, circulating, any further or other defamatory content and/or derogatory remarks or making any further or other defamatory content, malicious or scandalous statements, posts, messages, tweets, videos, interviews, communications and correspondence in relation to Khan and/or his Panvel Farmhouse on social media platforms, including but not limited to the ones, run and operated by Defendant Nos. 5 to 12 (social media companies) or otherwise in any manner including on any other medium/mode whatsoever either directly and/or indirectly in any manner whatsoever.”

As India Today reported, the action was heard at the city civil court on 14 January before Judge Anil H Laddhad. Khan’s attorneys emphasised the importance of granting the injunction. However, counsel for the Kakkad family quickly rejected the plea, revealing that they were unaware of the whole complaint because they just received the files on the case on January 13th, late at night. The lawyers then requested Judge Laddhad for more time so that they could await Kakkad’s response to the lawsuit.

After hearing this, Judge Laddhad agreed to allow Kakkad’s lawyers some time to write a response on their side. The hearing in the case has been adjourned until January 21.

Salman’s controversies are not new. When Salman Khan and a couple of his co-stars were in Jodhpur for the filming of a film scheduled at the site 23 years ago, they went on a safari. Salman Khan had shot a blackbuck at the time. Also, Salman Khan’s car ploughed over five persons sleeping on a Street in Mumbai in 2002, killing one and wounding four others.