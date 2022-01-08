As the number of COVID-19 cases in India rises, the election commission of India, on Saturday 8th January 2022, has directed that no physical political rallies and roadshows will be allowed till 15th January 2022.

Even after that, the rallies and election campaign meetings will be allowed only in designated places and with prior permissions of district administration. Earlier, the election commission had declared the schedule of the assembly elections to be held in five poll-bound states Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra during the briefing on the election schedule, on Saturday, said that the election commission aims to conduct covid-safe elections in all the five poll-bound states with maximum participation. He stated that the opinion of health experts is being taken to ensure covid-safe elections.

#WATCH Live: Election Commission of India announces Assembly polls schedule for Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh https://t.co/c9oDf6AdJd — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2022

No campaigning till 15th January 2022

In the revised guidelines the ECI said, “No roadshow, Pad-yatra, cycle, bike, vehicle rally and procession shall be allowed till 15 January 2022. The commission shall subsequently review the situation and issue further instructions accordingly. Further, rallies and meetings shall be allowed only in earmarked places and with prior permissions of district administration.” The election commission further said that all the parties or candidates have to furnish an undertaking in the application and allocation of public spaces will be done using the Suvidha app.

However, physical rallies during the campaign period, as and when permitted after the decision of the Commission shall be conducted subject to adherence to extant COVID 19 guidelines. “The maximum limit of persons allowed for indoor and outdoor rallies and meetings shall be as per the existing direction of respective State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMAS)”, it said.

COVID-19 guidelines released by Election Commission for rallies and meetings

“For these meetings, political parties shall distribute masks and sanitisers to persons attending and maintain COVID protocol at entry and exit point,” it said. The ECI said that between 8 pm and 8 am no rallies and public will be allowed on any campaign day, while the Nukkad Sabhas will not be allowed on public roads, roundabouts or public streets or corners.

It also advised Political parties and candidates to conduct their campaign as much as possible through digital, virtual, media platforms or mobile-based mode instead of physical mode ensuring strict compliance with COVID safety norms.

The ECI also directed the District Election Officer to identify dedicated grounds for public gatherings with clearly marked entry and exit points. It also said that the District Election Officer should ensure that markers for social distancing norms are put in place in advance by organizers of the meeting/rally.

Three doses of vaccination are mandatory for all election officials, the election commission said.

Besides, the Election commission has also declared guidelines for the number of vehicles in a convoy, distance to be maintained between two vehicles, the maximum number of people in a group for door to door campaigning, code of conduct for celebrating victory, arrangements to be made on polling stations etc.

The chief election commissioner expresses his hope for safe elections

During his address, the chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra also recited a couplet to express his hope that even though the COVID-19 cases are increasing, everything regarding these elections goes as per the set norms.

He said, “Yakin ho to koi rasta nikalta hai, Hawa ki oat lekar bhi Chirag jalta hai” which means if we have faith in our resolutions, we definitely find a way as a lamp may keep glowing even amidst heavy winds.