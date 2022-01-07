The SWAT team and Narcotics Cell of Ghaziabad police in Uttar Pradesh Friday busted a fake currency racket and arrested 7 people from the Kavi Nagar police station in this connection. The Ghaziabad police said that the accused included one Yunus, whose house was being used to manufacture fake currency notes and Azad, who was masterminding the entire racket. The other accused, who were identified as Rehbar, Sonu, Aman, Alam and Furkan, were in charge of circulating the counterfeit cash notes in the market.

The police raided Yunus’ house based on a tip-off. Besides arresting the 7 accused from Yunus’ house, the Ghaziabad police also seized two printers that were being used to print the counterfeit currencies, 3 bundles of paper used to print the fake notes, 3 cutters used to cut the notes, two frames used for printing and fake currency worth Rs 6,59,600 in the denomination of Rs 100, 200, 500 and 2000.

Ghaziabad police took to its official Twitter handle to share a press note giving details of the raid. Besides naming the accused the press release read how Azad, the mastermind of the racket, devised the entire operation.

Azad learnt how to make fake currency by watching videos on YouTube: Ghaziabad police

During interrogation, Azad informed the cops that he had met someone at a petrol station a few months back and requested some change from him. Some of the notes that the stranger offered Azad were fake. Azad got the idea to print fake notes when those false notes were accepted easily in the market. He learned how to make counterfeit currency by watching videos on YouTube. At Yunus’s house in Islam Nagar, Kaila Bhatta, Ghaziabad, he then began printing counterfeit notes along with his accomplice- Rehbar, Sonu, Aman, Alam and Furkan.

स्वाट टीम व नारकोटिक्स सेल जनपद गाजियाबाद द्वारा जाली भारतीय मुद्रा नोट छापने वाले व जाली भारतीय मुद्रा की मार्केट मे भारी मात्रा मे खपत करने वाले गिरोह का खुलासा, 07 अभियुक्त गिरफ्तार जिनसे भारी मात्रा मे जाली भारतीय मुद्रा , 02 प्रिन्टर व 3 बंडल नोट छापने वाले कागज बरामद@ANI pic.twitter.com/0iRHvKSa0t — GHAZIABAD POLICE (@ghaziabadpolice) January 7, 2022

Divulging further details about the case, the Ghaziabad police said that Azad masterminded the racket with the help of Yunus and Aman. Others eventually joined in. All 7 accused were assigned specific tasks, like printing, cutting, pasting the security tape on the notes etc. Once the fake currency was manufactured at Yunus’s house, Azad’a aides- Aman, Alam and Furkan circulated them in the market, where the designated shopkeepers mixed these fake notes with legal currency and utilised it further. This way the counterfeit currency was being disseminated across the market.

Rs 15-17 lakh worth of fake currencies have been printed out of which almost 11-12 lakh worth has been distributed in the market

Ghaziabad police added that Azad confessed that he started the operation in May 2021 and until now, his gang has printed almost 15-17 lakh worth of fake currencies out of which almost 11-12 lakh worth has been distributed in the market. Police stated that the quality of the fake notes printed by Azad and his group is so refined that it’s difficult to differentiate between them and genuine ones.

Further giving details of how the entire operation was being carried out for the last 8 months, the police said that the ratio in which they worked was 3:1, which meant that they delivered counterfeit notes for Rs 3000 in exchange for original notes worth Rs 1000. According to the police, the facilitators were offered a 20% commission.