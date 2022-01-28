The granddaughter of former Karnataka chief minister and BJP stalwart BS Yediyurappa has allegedly died by suicide on Friday, January 28. According to reports, Soundarya was found hanging from a fan by the house help at her private apartment near Mount Carmel College in Vasanthanagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka.

According to reports, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has rushed to the hospital with his cabinet colleagues to console BS Yediyurappa.

Soundarya (30) was a doctor by profession and was working at Ramaiah Hospital. She was the daughter of Yediyurappa’s first daughter Padma, the eldest in the family. She is survived by her six-month-old child and her husband, Dr Niranjan.

Initial reports suggest that Yediyurappa’s granddaughter ended her life at around 10 am on Friday morning.

The incident came to light when Soundarya’s house help called up the former’s husband Dr Niranjan when she did not answer the doorbell on Friday morning. Niranjan tried reaching her on her mobile phone, but there was no response. He then rushed to the house and opened the door with the help of a spare key to find her hanging to the ceiling fan in her bedroom.

Dr Niranjan, with the helo of neighbours, rushed Soundarya to the Mallige Hospital but she was declared brought dead by doctors there.

The body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem at the government-run Bowring hospital to ascertain the cause of death. Further investigations are underway. So far, there is no confirmation on a death note left behind by Soundarya.

Some media reports suggest that Soundarya was suffering from post-partem depression.

A senior officer said so far they haven’t been able to interrogate Soundarya’s husband or any other family members about her marital life or other concerns because they are all in shock. Once the procedure of final rites are performed we will start probing in detail into the case, said the officer.

Please note that this is a developing story and we would update the report as we learn more.