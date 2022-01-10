YouTube channels that insulted Hindu gods and goddesses were reported by netizens on Saturday, 8th January 2022. In response to the reporting, two of them were deleted within hours. These channels were spreading hatred against Hinduism. Names of these channels were abusing Hindu Gods and Goddesses. One of them was running from Bangladesh.

Dear @TeamYouTube



These 3 YouTube channels are spreading hatred against Hindusim. Names of these channels are abusing Hindu Gods & Goddesses.



One of them is running from Bangladesh.



Links:



1. https://t.co/9oADmyxeC5



2. https://t.co/H9zb1bkd30



3. https://t.co/WFaAQ9Nvop pic.twitter.com/wV2g4uA5yq — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) January 8, 2022

Twitter user and analyst Anshul Saxena in his tweet had listed out a few such channels. The content of the channel only focussed on abusing Hindu Gods like Ram, Hanuman and Goddesses like Seeta and Kali. After the outrage, two of the six channels listed in his tweets were deleted from YouTube.

Amongst other channels which are still there, abusive and obscene content Hindu Gods and Goddesses is seen. In one video, a woman throwing away idols and pictures of Hindu Gods is shown. In another video Goddess Kali is shown to be dancing on the orders of a non-Hindu (apparently Muslim) man.

This is not the first incident when YouTube channels spreading Hindu hate were reported. However, many times, such reports go unnoticed and no action is taken against them. Earlier in September 2020, the vice-president of ISKCON Shri Radharamn Das had approached the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station of Kolkata with the request to file FIR (First Information Report) against two persons for hurting Hindu religious sentiments and spreading hate through their YouTube channel.

They will not stop.

We will NOT stop.

Full stop & period pic.twitter.com/zHcCwktTn5 — Radharamn Das राधारमण दास (@RadharamnDas) September 22, 2020

The letter requested the police to file an FIR against Sateesh K Azad and Shakeel Khan running the YouTube channel “The Realist Azad” for the abusive, offensive, and vulgar content on the said channel. In the offensive video, Bhagwan Krishna had been called a “rapist” thereby hurting Hindus worldwide who worship Him. The letter had asked for strict action against the two individuals running the channel for deliberately hurting Hindu sentiments and attempting to spread malice in the society. Though the channel took down the particular videos at that time, it has continued to upload similar content later, which is still seen on the channel.

The said channel carries nothing but anti-Hindu content in the name of ‘promoting rationality and busting superstitions’. All their videos make exaggerated and unsubstantiated claims.