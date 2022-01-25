On Monday, Mohammad Haroon, the key conspirator behind the murder of the RSS worker Sanjith in Palakkad was nabbed by the Kerala Police. Haroon is a native of Athikkode near Kozhinjampara and is reportedly associated with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in Kerala.

According to the reports, Haroon was actively involved in planning the murder of a 27-year-old RSS worker Sanjith and there was already a lookout notice issued against him. Palakkad District police chief R Viswanadh said that he had selected the assailants for the murder and then also helped them to disappear.

Earlier in the month of November 2021, the Police had arrested three more accused named Subair, Salam and Isahak and had affirmed the role of SDPI and Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) in the murder case of Pramukh Sanjith. However, Salam was granted bail by the local court.

As per reports, 4 more accused persons are yet to be nabbed by the police.

It is reported that the court has directed the state to file a report on the status of the investigation. This is after Sanjith’s wife, who had witnessed the gruesome murder of her husband in broad daylight, had moved to the Kerala High Court seeking an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Earlier, Sanjith’s widow Arshika also had publicly narrated the incident of Sanjith’s death and said that she could identify the murderers as none of them were masked. On November 15, Sanjith who belonged to Elappully, Kerala was hacked to death by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) goons. The incident occurred at Ellapully in Palakkad district at 9:30 in the morning. He was travelling with his wife on a motorbike when he was brutally attacked by the SDPI members.

Reports suggest that the assailants came in a car. They stopped his bike and attacked him in broad daylight in front of many people, including his wife Arshika. Sanjith was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. He later succumbed to his injuries. On November 18, Police had recovered blood-stained swords suspected to have been used in the murder of the RSS worker.

The BJP and RSS had also pointed out the involvement of SDPI and PFI in the murder. While SDPI had rejected the allegations, the BJP State president, K Surendran had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi seeking a probe by the National Investigation Agency into the killing.

In a letter to the Home Minister, a copy of which was shared by Surendran, the BJP leader alleged that 10 RSS-BJP activists have been killed in Kerala by the Islamists in the state in last 5 years. He had further alleged that so far about 50 RSS activists have been killed by them in the State.

The police had then claimed the breakthrough in Sanjith’s case amid protests by the BJP and the RSS over the delay in arresting the culprits. With Haroon’s arrest, the total number of culprits in the case has reached 10.