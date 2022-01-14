Actress Megan Fox had announced recently that she has been engaged to her boyfriend ‘Machine Gun Kelly’. In a shocking revelation, the actress and model has announced that to make the engagement official they ‘drank each other’s blood’.

In an Instagram post on January 11, Fox has shared photos and videos of the proposal. Machine Gun Kelly was seen kneeling down to propose the actress under a banyan tree with lamps burning in the surrounding. She wrote that they drank each other’s blood.

The Jennifer’s Body actress wrote, “In July 2020 we sat under this banyan tree and asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love, And the Karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes…… and then we drank each other’s blood.”

Machine Gun Kelly designed the ring

The rapper Machine Gun Kelly has stated that he has designed the engagement ring himself with Stephen Webster. The ring has two parts, one emerald (Megan’s birthstone) and a diamond (Kelly’s birthstone), “set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love”, the rapper wrote.

Fox was earlier married to Brian Austin Green. They have 3 sons named Noah, Bodhi and Journey. Soon after the rumours of Fox and Kelly dating started doing the rounds, they had appeared for an interview where Fox had told that she and Kelly are “two halves of the same soul”.

Kelly’s latest album has a song named ‘Banyan Tree’ and it reportedly describes the tree where they had first met and had fallen in love.