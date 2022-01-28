With Punjab assembly elections approaching, State Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu has found himself embroiled in a family feud after his sister, Suman Tur, accused him of kicking their mother out of their house after their father’s death in 1986 to “quench his insatiable lust to usurp family property.”

Tur, who was in Chandigarh, addressed a press conference on Friday, in which he alleged that Sidhu had thrown her and their mother out of home in 1986 after their father died. Weeping inconsolably, Tur revealed the heart-rending tale of how their mother was “left to die unattended by her son, after the demise of her beloved husband.” Their mother died at Delhi railway station unattended in 1989, Tur claimed.

Navjot Singh Sidhu's Sister Suman Toor: After My Fathers daeth in 1986, Sidhu Kicked my mother out of house for money. She D!ed as an unknown on delhi railway station road in 1989. If he did this to the family, imagine what will he do to state and countrypic.twitter.com/lPJltuzdcR — MeghUpdates🚨™ (@MeghBulletin) January 28, 2022

“We have endured harsh situations. My mother was in the hospital for four months. I have documentary evidence to back my claims,” Tur said.

Calling Sidhu a “cold-blooded person”, Tur, an NRI and US citizen, alleged that her brother did not even bother to offer condolences after the tragic death in an accident of his eldest sister and other family members. She urged the public to seek answers from Sidhu on the matter.

Suman reveals Sidhu lied about separation of their parents

In the press conference, Tur said their nightmare started after her father Bhagwant Sidhu’s death in 1986. Shortly after the ‘bhog’ ceremony, revealed Tur, Sidhu had her and their mother out of their house. He was so rude to them that they were forced to walk to the bus stand, she claimed.

“Navjot Singh Sidhu deserted our mother for the sake of money. We do not want any money from Sidhu,” she said.

Suman also accused Navjot Singh Sidhu of lying about the separation of their parents in an interview with India Today in 1987. She demanded evidence from her brother to prove that their parents were indeed divorced.

“Our mother had approached the court after Navjot Sidhu had claimed that there was a judicial separation between her and our father. He should furnish evidence to prove that our parents had separated,” Tur said.

Sidhu refuses to meet me, he has blocked me on Whatsapp: Suman Tur

She further added that when she went to meet Navjot Singh Sidhu on January 20, he refused to meet her and didn’t open the door. She even tried to contact him on Whatsapp and through phone calls, but he seemed to have blocked her, Tur claimed.

Tur said because of Sidhu’s refusal to talk to her, she was compelled to convene a press conference. “I was compelled to address a press conference after attempts to contact Navjot Singh Sidhu failed. He has blocked me on his phone. His servants also do not open doors. I want justice for my mother,” Suman Tur said.

The explosive allegations against Sidhu come at a time when he is vying for the coveted post of Punjab chief minister in the all-important assembly polls that are scheduled to take place on February 20 for all 117 assembly seats.