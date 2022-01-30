NTPC Ltd, the largest state-owned power generation company in the country has requested Indian Railways in a letter dated 28th January 2022 that railways should change the name of its NTPC exam which has caused great confusion among the aspiring candidates so far.

The NTPC in the name of the power generation company stands for National Thermal Power Corporation while that in the name of the NTPC exam of railways stands for Non-Technical Popular Categories. NTPC Ltd has said that it has created a wrong impression about the company. Railways examinations are in the middle of controversies owing to the aspiring students’ violent outrage at Gaya in the last week.

NTPC Ltd writes to the Railways

Pointing specifically to the similarity in names of the exam and the company, the power generation giant in its letter has said “This is with reference to the recent protest in some parts of the country with respect to Railway Recruitment Board Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC RRB) exam of Indian Railways.”

Expressing concern over the way this issue is being reported with the abbreviated names of the exams, NTPC Ltd has further said “While we are confident that the Railways is taking all necessary steps to address the situation, we just wish to bring to your notice that the NTPC Ltd has inadvertently been caught in the crossfire. The media has been using the abbreviated form NTPC, which gives the impression that the exams are linked to India’s largest power producer.”

NTPC Ltd has written a letter to the ministry of railways.

MSD Bhattamishra is the Executive Director (HR) of NTPC Ltd and he has written the letter on the company’s behalf. The letter further says “This, you would agree, is also hurting our reputation. You are requested to clarify and use the full form of the Railways Recruitment Scheme in your press releases or statements so that this misconception is not carried on creating the wrong impression amongst the users of social media and also the public at large. We would therefore urge you to kindly rename these exams so that no confusion is created in the future.”