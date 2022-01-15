Citing startups as the biggest backbone of new India, PM Modi on Saturday interacted with around 150 startups as a part of Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. He also declared January 16 to be celebrated as ‘National Start-up Day’ every year.

Calling this decade a ‘techade’, PM Modi listed three important aspects of the massive changes that the government was making to strengthen innovation, entrepreneurship and start-up ecosystem. He said that the government would liberate startups from the bureaucratic silos, promote innovation and would create an institutional mechanism for entrepreneurs.

इस दशक को भारत का techade कहा जा रहा है।



इस दशक में Innovation, entrepreneurship और start-up इकोसिस्टम को मजबूत करने के लिए सरकार जो बड़े पैमाने पर बदलाव कर रही है, उसके तीन अहम पहलू हैं: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 15, 2022

PM Modi further stated that innovators are making India proud and that the start-ups will have an important role to play when India completes 100 years of Independence. He noted the exponential rise in the indicators of innovation and said, “more than 28 thousand patents were granted and 2.5 lakh trademarks were registered alone in one last year”.

India’s campaign for innovation has resulted in the improvement of India’s ranking in the Global innovation index where India stood at 81 rank but now India stands at 46 rank in the index, he added.

वर्ष 2013-14 में जहां सिर्फ 4 हजार copyrights, ग्रांट किए गए थे, पिछले साल इनकी संख्या बढ़कर 16 हजार के भी पार हो गई है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 15, 2022

Praising the Indian start-ups who are now working in 55 different industries as of today, PM Modi pointed out that the total number of operative start-ups has crossed 60,000. ‘Five years ago, India didn’t have even 500 startups’, he added. The Prime Minister also said that he believed in the ability and creativity of the youth.

The Prime Minister also remarked that the millennials today are the cornerstone of both the prosperity of their families and the self-reliance of the nation. He suggested the start-up innovators take their initiatives to remote locations while focussing on the global platforms. “Aspirations of villages are rising and rural and semi-urban areas are waiting for a new wave of expansion”, he said.

He encouraged the Start-up innovators to look into the creation of wealth and jobs for the people of India. “I am standing with you, the government is with you and the entire country is standing with you”, he concluded.

ये innovation यानि ideas, industry and investment का नया दौर है।



आपका श्रम भारत के लिए है।



आपका उद्यम भारत के लिए है।



आपकी wealth creation भारत के लिए है, Job Creation भारत के लिए है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 15, 2022

According to an official statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office, the event is being hosted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, from January 10 to 16. The event marks the 6th anniversary of the launch of the Startup India initiative.