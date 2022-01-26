One of the many ironies of our times is when we wonder about our maestros only when they are conferred upon the highest civilian awards. Vidushi Prabha Atre is one such name, who is one of the only four recipients to be awarded the Padma Vibhushan this year.

Prabha Atre who is revered as ‘Gaan Prbha’ (The sunrise of Music) among Classical aficionados, started from Pune as an aspiring musician of tomorrow. Born in 1932 to Abasaheb and Indirabai Atre, she started taking music lessons from the early age of eight. Later into her serious training as a classical musician, she went on to learn from Pt. Sureshbabu Mane and took the training of Kirana Gharana’s khayal gayaki from Late Vidushi Hirabai Badodekar.

young Prabha Atre (Right) taking lessons from her Guru Vidushi Hirabai Badodekar

However, not many know that she also holds two bachelor’s degrees – one in science from Fergusson College, Pune and the other in Legal studies. While studying music, she also completed her PhD in music on ‘Sargam‘ and the pertained use of the seven notes in Indian Classical music. She started off as a stage artist in Marathi Sangeet Nataks and has played roles in mythological dramas like Sangeet Sanshay Kallol, Maan-Apmaan, Saubhadra and Vidyaharan.

Today, her career spans six decades – which is underlined with accolades achieved through years of struggle and practice. Her versatility as a singer is reflected through her mastery in diverse classical and semi-classical forms including Khayal, Thumri, Dadra, Ghazal, Natyasangeet and Bhajans to name a few. While she did not stop at mastering the traditional Ragas, she did create quite a new – Apurva Kalyan, Darbari Kauns, Ravi Bhairav to her credit. Her style typically involves intricate alaaps, a common feature in the gayaki of the Kirana Gharana.

Vidushi Prabha Atre has played an important role in popularising Indian Classical music by acting as a visiting professor in many western universities including the Rotterdam Conservatory in the Netherlands, the University of California in Los Angeles and the University of Calgary in Alberta, Canada. Her portfolio includes prestigious awards and many memorable performances at leading Classical concerts across the globe. At the age of 91, she is at the fountainhead of the galaxy of classical musicians from the Kirana Gharana. As a singer who is taking the legacy of Bharat Ratna Pt. Bhimsen Joshi ahead, she concludes with her performance at the prestigious Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav every year held in Pune.

On being conferred upon the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award of the country this year, she said it is the recognition of her dedication to the craft. While talking to Times of India in Pune, she said, “I am elated. This award is for my gurus, my listeners, and all lovers of Hindustani classical music. Till my last breath on this earth, I want to sing and talk to my listeners, and dedicate my life to music.” She also advised young musicians to persevere and stay on the course while keep practising the art. “You have to have satisfaction in your own work, and not expect awards. They will come along eventually,” she added.