The Punjab Police on Friday arrested three accomplices who were about to execute a planned attack on a religious place and disturb the law and order situation in the city of Moga. According to the Moga Police, the accused had done recce of the religious place and had planned a grenade attack on it.

The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, of Shadiwala village, Varinder Singh, alias Vinda, of Makhu and Baljeet Singh of Fatehgarh Panjtoor village in Moga district. The Police has recovered 2 hand grenades, 2 pistols, 3 magazines and 18 live cartridges from the three. “Among three, one Gurpreet Sidhu alias Gopi was earlier also involved in the Amritsar tiffin bomb case”, the Moga Police said.

ਮੋਗਾ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੇ 02 ਹੈਂਡ ਗ੍ਰਨੇਡ, 02 ਪਿਸਤੌਲ, 03 ਮੈਗਜ਼ੀਨ ਅਤੇ 18 ਜਿੰਦਾ ਕਾਰਤੂਸ ਸਮੇਤ ਤਿੰਨ ਦੋਸ਼ੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਕਾਬੂ ਕਰਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੱਡੀ ਸਫਲਤਾ ਹਾਸਿਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ।



Moga police achieved major success to nab three accused with 02 hand grenades,02 pistols, 03 magzines and 18 live cartridges#ActionAgainstCrime pic.twitter.com/u2TX08Py4j — MOGA Police (@MogaPolice) January 7, 2022

The trio was arrested when police signalled a black pickup van to stop near Chogawan village during the search operation. They, however, tried to flee but the police were successful in nabbing them. Moga SSP Charanjeet Singh Sohal said, “First the accused tried to run over the police team with their vehicle when they were intercepted and then they tried to throw grenades at them. They also pointed pistols at the police personnel. However, the police managed to catch them.”

Moga SSP Charanjeet Singh Sohal said, “First the accused tried to run over the police team with their vehicle when they were intercepted and then they tried to throw grenades at them. They also pointed pistols at the police personnel. However, the police managed to catch them.”

Links with Canada based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF)–

Moga SSP Charanjeet Singh Sohal further informed that the accused wanted to create an atmosphere of fear. “During interrogation, they said that they were in regular touch with Arsh Dala, who provided them the grenades to throw at a religious place. He had also given them money for this task,” he added.

As per the information, Arsh Dala, a close associate of KTF’s Canada-based chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, is prime accused in targeted killings, including the murder of a Dera follower, firing on a priest in Nijjar’s village, Sukha Lamme’s murder and super shine murder case besides wanted in different cases of theft, drugs, robbery across districts of Moga, Bathinda and Barnala.