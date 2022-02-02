Since 5th August 2019 when article 370 was abrogated and the state was converted into two separate union territories, nearly 1700 Kashmiri Pandits were appointed by the Jammu and Kashmir government in various departments. This information was provided in Rajya Sabha by Nityanand Rai, the Union Minister of States for home affairs, on Wednesday. He has further said that as per the data provided by the government of Jammu and Kashmir, 44,684 Kashmiri migrant families were registered with the Office of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants), Jammu. These families comprise 1,54,712 individuals.

Nityanand Rai, while answering a written question, has said “In order to rehabilitate Kashmiri migrant families, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has appointed 1,697 such persons since August 5, 2019, and selected additional 1,140 persons in this regard.”

During the winter session of the parliament, the Union Ministry of home affairs had informed that no Kashmiri Pandits had been displaced from the Kashmir valley since 5th August 2019 when Union Home Minister Amit Shah had moved a bill to abolish article 370 and article 35a in the upper house of the Indian parliament. With President’s assent, Article 370, which granted a special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped from the Indian constitution, and consequently, the state was divided into two Union territories—Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Nityanand Rai also said 439 terrorists were killed after the repeal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. 98 civilians & 109 security personnel also lost their lives & 541 incidents of terror were reported during this period.

It is also notable that after the abrogation of article 370, the stone-pelting protests have also been reduced to zero and NIA has cracked down to seize terror funding trails and separatist leaders in the valley.