While Karnataka grapples with the hijab issue, which has recently devolved into violence, British author and journalist Tunku Varadarajan has gone on to inflame the situation by lobbying for the secession of Southern states. However, he added that now he has decided that Karnataka is no longer eligible to join the independent ‘Dravidian’ nation. He continued to spew hatred on India, referring to it as the “benighted cowbelt” and advocating for the country’s secession.

In his anti-national Tweet posted on Wednesday (February 9), the ex-author of WSJ, the foreign media outlet famous for its anti-BJP bias reportage, claimed: “I have decided that Karnataka is no longer eligible to be a part of my Republic of Dravidistan, which I hope to see one day break away from the benighted cowbelt and form an enlightened republic of its own. TN, Kerala, AP & Telangana will go it alone.

I have decided that Karnataka is no longer eligible to be a part of my Republic of Dravidistan, which I hope to see one day break away from the benighted cowbelt and form an enlightened republic of its own.



TN, Kerala, AP & Telangana will go it alone. — Tunku Varadarajan (@tunkuv) February 9, 2022

The Tweet by the British author, who had recently tried to tarnish the image of India’s iconic freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose by comparing him to Hitler, is problematic for more than one reason. To begin, Tunku stated that Karnataka is no longer qualified to be a part of ‘his’ Republic of Dravidian (Dravidian separatists have long sought for the construction of an independent nation made up of five South Indian states), which he intends to see separated from the country one day and “form an enlightened republic of its own”.

So, in essence, he pushes for India’s secession by campaigning for the separation of all of South India from the rest of the country, and although excluding Karnataka from his Dravidian Republic, he still wants the state to split from the ‘cow belt’, which he refers to India as.

Islamists and their apologists often mock Indians, particularly Hindus, with these cow jibes, especially after PM Narendra Modi became the elected head of government in India in 2014. Moreover, Cow belts are usually referred to Hindu belts like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh where cows are revered and considered sacred due to both economic value and religious beliefs. The author, however, attempts to mock the Modi regime for transforming the entire country into a Hindu Rashtra by referring to India as a cow belt.

As expected, Tunku’s drew flak for his anti-national Tweet, calling for the secession of India. Tagging Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the current Minister of External Affairs of the Government of India, social media users demanded that the British author be charged with sedition for conspiring to break India.

One opined that the government should get Twitter to close such anti-national accounts or else close Twitter operations in India for providing a platform to such people to spew hate against India.

@PMOIndia @AmitShah Is the govt sleeping? Get Twitter to close such accounts or close Twitter operation in India https://t.co/MEjSbwBTFs — Born With Missing .DLL files (@JokinglyCruel) February 10, 2022

Another miffed user opined that such an anti-Indian should be “expedited to India and taught a lesson which he should never forget for life.”

@HMOIndia @MIB_India @DrSJaishankar @ShefVaidya @ARanganathan72 @BefittingFacts



This clearly invite sedition charges and this man has to be expedited to india with the help of US embassy and should be taught a lesson which he should never forget for life ! https://t.co/HgeWeSVQ3Z — Precisionn (@Precisionn25) February 10, 2022

It may be recalled that in January this year, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that a grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary, British author and journalist Tunku Varadarajan tried to tarnish the image of India’s iconic freedom fighter.

He had claimed, “The statue of a man who was pals with Hitler is going to sully India Gate in New Delhi.” Tunku Varadarajan insinuated that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was somehow ‘friends’ with Hitler and supposedly embodied his vicious ideology of Nazism. He suggested that the statue of such a man at India Gate would undermine the sanctity of the historical site.