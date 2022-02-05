Kashmir snubs Pakistan on Pak sponsored 'Kashmir solidarity day'

Unlike past years, the Pakistan-sponsored “Kashmir Solidarity Day” on February 5th is unlikely to be observed in Jammu and Kashmir this year. Prior to Saturday, there were no public processions/rallies, special prayers in mosques, or marches on the streets of Kashmir regarding the same.

The situation in the valley has improved as this narrative has failed to elicit any output from the general public or separatist movements, both of which have been considerably weakened since the repeal of Article 370 in August 2019.

Pakistan has designated February 5 as a national holiday in order to “express solidarity” with the Kashmiri separatist movement. Nawaz Sharif, who was the Chief Minister of Pakistan’s Punjab state at the time, launched it in 1990. Since its inception, anti-India groups and individuals on both sides of the border have used Kashmir Day to convince the people in J&K and incite violence.

This Friday, the Pakistani Senate passed a resolution urging that India reassess the steps it took on and after August 5, 2019. Also, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed to the global community to raise its voice in support of Kashmir, but to no avail.

The depiction was on full show this year, with the Pakistani government hosting a series of events and discussions at its embassies throughout the world beginning last week. However, none of these efforts had any effect in Kashmir, indicating a shift in the narrative since terrorism and separatism raged in the state in the early 1990s.

In the past, the Hurriyat Conference was the most outspoken separatist voice, convincing people to celebrate Kashmir Solidarity Day. However, the death of Hurriyat warmonger Syed Ali Geelani in September last year dampened the Pakistan-backed event to a large extent.

After the repeal of Article 370, the Pak-sponsored agendas have failed consistently in the valley. The situation in Kashmir is rapidly improving, with civilians cooperating with the army and other forces to eradicate terrorism and create a quiet atmosphere.