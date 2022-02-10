On February 9, 2022, RSS president Mohan Bhagwat asserted that Hindus are so strong that no one can stand against them, emphasising how the Hindu society is not hateful towards anyone. The RSS chief was addressing a gathering after attending the 11th-century saint Sri Ramanujacharya’s millennium birth anniversary celebrations in Hyderabad.

It’s them who have been finished, our 5000-year-old Sanatan Dharma is intact: RSS chief

“Samarthya hamare paas aisa hai ki hamare saamane khade rahne ki takat kisi ki nahi hain (Hindus are so competent that nobody has the strength to stand against us),” Bhagwat said, adding that the Hindu society is not antagonistic towards anyone.

“They tried a lot to destroy us but to no avail…If we had to be finished it would have happened in the last 1000 years. It’s them who have… Our 5000-year-old Sanatan Dharma is intact”, opined the RSS chief.

#WATCH Our capability is such that nobody has the power to stand us…They tried a lot to destroy us but to no avail…If we had to be finished it would have happened in last 1000 years. It’s them who have…Our 5000-year-old Sanatan Dharma is intact: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat(9.2) pic.twitter.com/DVsJJJRyMV — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022

Those who spent 1,000 years trying to exterminate Hindus are now battling amongst themselves all over the world. “We have sustained and thrived for centuries,” he said, furthering that the only reason some individuals are afraid is because they have forgotten who they are.

“They tried to eliminate us but it did not happen… Even today ‘Sanatan’ Dharmik life of Bharat can be seen here as it is. Despite so many atrocities, we have ‘Matra Bhoomi’ with us. We have plenty of resources, then why we are afraid? Because we forget ourselves. The reason for apparent weakness is that we have forgotten our holistic view towards life,” Bhagwat added.

Hindu interest aka National interest should be the first priority: Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat further said, “In our country, despite after facing attacks and withstanding brute tyranny, we (Hindus) are still 80 per cent today. Those who are ruling the country and running political parties, most of them are Hindus. It is our country and even today our temples are there and temples are being built. What our traditions taught us is permanent.”

He maintained that the Hindu interest that is akin to national interest should take precedence above the interests of one’s self, family, creed, caste, language, and other identities.

“‘Hindu hit yane rashtra hit’ (Hindu interest aka National interest) should be the first priority and that is the way we will be a strong and competent nation and then will shun any idea of weakness,” Bhagwat said, adding that, “We will not engage in anything that instigates to fight within…We will live with dignity”.

#WATCH | …Remember priority should be ‘Hindu interest’ i.e. national interest. Other interests such as language, caste are secondary… We will not engage in anything that instigates to fight within…We will live with dignity: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Hyderabad (09.02) pic.twitter.com/2fsphPDRfM — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022

According to Bhagwat, the world began to discourse about equality after the French revolution, but equality has been preached in India for thousands of years.

PM Narendra Modi unveiled a 216-foot statue of Sri Ramanujacharya at the Chinna Jeeyar Swamy Ashram in Muchintal just days before Bhagwat spoke at the birth anniversary festivities of the 11th-century saint. The ‘statue of equality,’ as it is known, is said to promote equality and oneness throughout the country.