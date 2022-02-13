Sunday, February 13, 2022
Updated:

No, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan did not reward ‘Allahu Akbar’ chanting burqa clad protestor in Karnataka Rs 5 crores

Social media users, especially from Pakistan, have claimed that Muskan Khan received money from Salman Khan and Aamir Khan for chanting Allahu Akbar while wearing burqa

OpIndia Staff
Salman and Aamir Khan gave 'Allahu Akbar' hijab girl with Rs 5 crores?
Some Pakistani Twitter users have also shared such posts, claiming that this is true.
74

Many parties, including Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, have supported Muskan Khan, the burqa clad girl who raised cries of ‘Allahu Akbar’ in the midst of the hijab controversy that began at PU College in Karnataka’s Udupi district. Meanwhile, the word is spreading on social media that Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have given five crore rupees to this youngster in recognition of her bravery. Some Pakistani Twitter users have also shared such posts, claiming that this is true.

According to social media posts, Salman and Aamir Khan have paid Muskaan Khan 3 crore rupees, while the Turkish government would pay her 2 crores as a reward for her bravery in shouting Allahu Akbar in public while wearing a burqa.

According to a Pakistani Twitter user called Zahid (@Xahidpk), Salman Khan gave Rs 3 crore to hijab girl Muskan Khan.

Pakistani Twitter user claiming Salman Khan gave Rs 5 crore to Muskan Khan

Nizam Khan, another user, made a similar assertion. In his tweet, he stated that Salman Khan gave Muskan Khan five crore rupees. The individual also uploaded a link to the ‘Kahani Centre’ YouTube channel, which made similar claims. It has around 7 lakh subscribers as well. While commenting on the video, Islamists have expressed their support for Muskan Khan.

Muslims rejoicing at reports of Salman Khan giving money to Muskan Khan

A similar ruse was posted by a user named Kashmir Today (@KashmirToday085), who claimed that the actor had paid Muskan Khan Rs 3 crore.

Another user named Qayyum Khan (@Qayyumk43775285) shared a link to a video posted by a YouTube channel named Pakhtunkhwa Channel and wrote a tweet stating that Aamir khan has rewarded Muskan Khan.

However, this news does not hold any valid proof that can justify it. Muskan Khan, the burqa clad protestor who raised Allahu Akbar slogans, has received no money from Salman Khan or the Turkish government. In its investigation, ‘Factly’ labeled it as ‘fake’ news. 

Similarly, koimoi.com has also rejected this claim of actors rewarding her money. Another claim that the Turkish government is awarding the protestor in Karnataka are also unverified.

However, Muskan Khan has indeed been given rewards for her Allahu Akbar chanting protest. Zeeshan Siddiqui, a Congress MLA from Bandra in Mumbai, paid a visit to the home of the hijab girl in Mandya and presented her with an iPhone and a smartwatch. Muskan was also given a Demand Draft for five lakhs by Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Hind.

Searched terms: aamir khan reward to muskan for chanting allahu akbar, salman khan reward muskan for chanting allahu akbar
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

