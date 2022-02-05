Saturday, February 5, 2022
HomeNews ReportsSrinagar: Two Lashkar terrorists killed by police, one was involved in murder of a...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Srinagar: Two Lashkar terrorists killed by police, one was involved in murder of a policeman in Anantnag

The Police affirmed head constable Ali Mohammad Ganie was killed by Hajam and his group in Hassanpora in Anantnag earlier.

OpIndia Staff
2 terrorists of LeT killed by Srinagar Police
Image Source- ANI, Twitter
7

The Srinagar Police on Saturday killed two terrorists of the Pakistan-sponsored terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba in an encounter in the Zakura locality of the city. One of the terrorists killed has been identified as Ikhlaq Hajam who was primarily involved in attacks at Anantnag on January 29.

The Police affirmed head constable Ali Mohammad Ganie was killed by Hajam and his group in Hassanpora in Anantnag earlier. According to the Police, security forces launched a cordon and search operation during the night after being tipped off on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the Zakura locality of the city.

As the forces were conducting searches in the area, the hiding terrorists fired upon them. The forces retaliated and an encounter broke out. Several reports have quoted Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar who confirmed that the Islamic terrorists belonged to The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow of the LeT.

The visuals of the site display a lot of bullets being fired at the door and walls of the property in Zakura locality, the terrorists were hiding in. The police meanwhile is said to have recovered two pistols from the site of the encounter.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSrinagar police, Jammu kashmir encounter, Kashmir terrorists killed
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,078FollowersFollow
25,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com