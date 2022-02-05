The Srinagar Police on Saturday killed two terrorists of the Pakistan-sponsored terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba in an encounter in the Zakura locality of the city. One of the terrorists killed has been identified as Ikhlaq Hajam who was primarily involved in attacks at Anantnag on January 29.

#UPDATE 2 terrorists of terror outfit LeT/TRF have been neutralised by Srinagar Police. One of the killed terrorists Ikhlaq Hajam was involved in the recent killing of HC Ali Mohd at Hassanpora Anantnag. Incriminating materials including 2 pistols recovered: IGP Kashmir — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

The Police affirmed head constable Ali Mohammad Ganie was killed by Hajam and his group in Hassanpora in Anantnag earlier. According to the Police, security forces launched a cordon and search operation during the night after being tipped off on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the Zakura locality of the city.

As the forces were conducting searches in the area, the hiding terrorists fired upon them. The forces retaliated and an encounter broke out. Several reports have quoted Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar who confirmed that the Islamic terrorists belonged to The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow of the LeT.

The visuals of the site display a lot of bullets being fired at the door and walls of the property in Zakura locality, the terrorists were hiding in. The police meanwhile is said to have recovered two pistols from the site of the encounter.