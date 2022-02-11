The Congress party appears to be fracturing further as the sorrow and disappointment of former Punjab Congress president and campaign committee leader Sunil Jakhar’s inability to become CM candidate spills out once more. Sunil Jakhar has slammed Congress veteran Ambika Soni for opposing him for the role of Chief Minister of Punjab.

In a news conference on Friday, Jakhar said that Rahul Gandhi was swayed by Soni’s warning that “Punjab would be lit on fire if Sunil is made CM.” “On September 20, I said that I had got votes of 42 MLAs. I told Ambika Soni ji ‘you have backstabbed Punjab, just like the Akalis’.” Jakhar said in the conference.

Punjab Congress infighting grows: Sunil Jakhar blames Ambika Soni for him not being CM: ‘She said Punjab will be on fire’ https://t.co/KTfIktVLbN — Republic (@republic) February 11, 2022

“If you were in Rahul ji or Sonia ji’s place and 3-4 senior leaders with 35 years experience in Rajya Sabha says ‘If you make Sunil CM, Punjab will be set on fire,’ then what decision will you take? But Rahul Ji said ‘I know Sunil well’. To prevent even an iota of doubt or anxiety in Punjab, the decision (to make Channi CM) was taken – for Punjab’s good and brotherhood” further said jakhar targeting Soni.

When Charanjit Singh Channi was first picked as the CM to succeed Capt Amarinder Singh, Jakhar was a contender. After Rahul Gandhi named incumbent Charanjit Channi as the Congress’ Punjab CM candidate on February 7, Jakhar announced to quit electoral politics. Jakhar was also irritated by Navjot Sidhu’s appointment as PCC president, which came after Congress gave down to the wayward politician.

Recently, five of Punjab’s eight Congress Lok Sabha MPs allegedly snubbed Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the state on January 27 this year. According to reports citing sources, the five MPs did not find Rahul Gandhi’s leadership sensible and have vowed to leave the party unless Rahul Gandhi surrenders his unofficial presidency.

Punjab politics has been in disarray for a long time. Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as Chief Minister, accusing the Congress party of humiliating him and dubbing Navjot Singh Sidhu a national security danger. Following that, Captain Amarinder Singh launched his own political party in readiness for the forthcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

The Punjab Legislative Assembly elections for 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 20, 2022, with results declared on March 10.