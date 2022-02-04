AAP, the main opposition party in the Surat Municipal Corporation, may lose the leader of opposition status as several of its corporators are likely to join BJP. After a few leaders left the party, now the corporators are also on the verge of saying goodbye to the party. Five AAP corporators in the Surat municipal corporation are missing for the last two days, and reportedly, these corporators are likely to leave the party. It is also being learnt that all these corporators are in touch with a young Patidar leader.

Meanwhile, a show-cause notice has also been issued to Aam Aadmi Party corporator Vipul Movliya has got the notice for his suspicious activities. According to reports, he has been given the notice after reports emerged that he has left the party. On the other hand, there are talks that the corporators may soon join BJP.

According to a report by Zee 24 Kalika, five corporators of AAP in Surat municipal corporation may break ties with the party. These corporators are missing for the last two days. It is being said that they might have gone to Gandhi Nagar. There is a talk of resignation of a few corporators of Surat. Ruta Keyur Kakadiya of ward number three may resign. Among others, there is a talk of resignation by Bhavana Chimanlal Solanki of ward number two, Vipul Dhirubhai Movliya of ward number sixteen, Jyotika Vinodbhai Lathiya of ward number eight and Manisha Jagdishbhai Kukadiya of ward number five.

All these corporators are likely to attend the BJP office at Kamalam. Their entry in the party will be announced only after getting a green signal from the party.

For the opposition leader’s post in the corporation, the party must have a minimum of 24 corporators. Right now AAP has 27 corporators in Surat municipal corporation. If these five members leave the party, the number reduces to 22 and AAP may lose the opposition leader’s seat in the corporation.