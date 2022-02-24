Thursday, February 24, 2022
Updated:

Taiwan says 9 Chinese Air Force planes entered its air zone amidst Chinese media talking about requiring Russian support on Taiwan issue

Xinhua News Agency's Ming Jinwei in his WeChat blog said that Chinese media should take pro-Russia stand on the Ukraine issue as China will need Russia’s support on the Taiwan issue

OpIndia Staff
4

While the world grapples with the Russian Invasion of Ukraine, the Taiwanese Ministry of National Defence has reported that at least nine Chinese aircraft have flown into its airspace. This came after Chinese news media was seen issuing instructions on social platforms about their coverage on Ukraine while highlighting a note on China’s ‘need for Russian support’ regarding Taiwan. 

The Defence Ministry of Taiwan posted on its website the details of recent Chinese aggression in the Taiwanese Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Thursday. Reportedly, a command of 8 J-16s and 1 Yun-8 technical reconnaissance aircraft (RECCE) crossed the Taiwanese air defence space on Thursday. While Chinese escalation over Taiwanese airspace has become a normal happening, the timing of this crisis when China’s longstanding ally Russia has come dubious.

This came after a Fox News report saying that a Chinese media outlet had accidentally posted guidelines on ‘what should’ and ‘should not be published’ on the Russia-Ukraine tussle. A blog emphasized how critical is Russia’s support in solving the question of Taiwan against America’s wishes. Xinhua News Agency’s Ming Jinwei in his WeChat blog talked in length about how his agency should maintain a fine line while reporting on its Ukraine coverage.” China has to back Russia up with emotional and moral support while refraining from treading on the toes of the United States and European Union,” his blog said.

While taking a pro-Russia stand he added, “In the future, China will also need Russia’s understanding and support when wrestling with America to solve the Taiwan issue once and for all.” This comes at a time when critics have already started comparing Russia’s designs of Ukraine invasion with China’s ambition to grab Taiwan.

