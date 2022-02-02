Wednesday, February 2, 2022
‘How can Mathura-Vrindavan be left behind?’ Yogi Adityanath says ahead of visiting Krishna Janmabhoomi

Mathura is the birth place of Shree Krishna and known as the Krishna Janmabhoomi. Right next to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple is the Mughal era Shahi Eidgah mosque.

OpIndia Staff
UP CM meets Hindu families who had returned to Kairana after 2017
UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Ahead of his visit to Mathura Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter to say how Brij Teerth Vikas Parishad is working to restore the glory of Mathura-Vrindavan.

In a tweet he said that it is BJP’s aim to restore the Sanatan faith, glorious history and pride of India. “In Ayodhya, mandir of Prabhu Shri Ram and in Kashi Bhagwan Vishwnath’s dhaam are being constructed. Then how can Mathura and Vrindavan be left behind?” he tweeted. He added that Brij Teerth Vikas Parishad is working towards the same.

Yogi Adityanath will be on a visit to Mathura today ahead of first phase of voting in upcoming state assembly elections where Mathura will go to polls. He is expected to hold several jan sabhas and address people.

 

