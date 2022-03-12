Just two days before the declaration of the Punjab assembly election results, 12 leaders of the Congress party in Punjab attended a dinner party at the farmhouse of the former chief minister of the state Captain Amarinder Singh. All the 12 leaders of the Congress party have recently contested the elections and they were joined by two other candidates of AAP in the dinner party held on 8th March 2022 at night.

According to a report by Republic World, party switching is expected among the ranks of many parties after the declaration of results. Captain Amarinder Singh’s party Punjab Lok Congress has made an alliance with the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (United) for the recent assembly elections in Punjab. It is being speculated that if Aam Aadmi Party fails to secure a clear majority in the state, Shiromani Akali Dal may join hands with this three-party alliance to form a government in the state.

As per reports, the party was held for celebrating the birthday of Captain Amarinder Singh at his Siswan farmhouse.

Pritpal Singh Baliawal, former Congress leader and spokesperson for Amarinder Singh’s party tweeted a cryptic message with a video of the party. He asked AAP and Congress to “be ready for shock”.

अक्कड़ बक्कड़ बम्बे बो



रात जो Siswan आये थे कौन कौन थे वो ?



Any Guess @INCPunjab & @AAPPunjab



Be ready for the Shock !



11 March Day of ……………. ! #PunjabElections2022 pic.twitter.com/6s51rqdu8x — Pritpal Singh Baliawal (@PritpalBaliawal) March 9, 2022

According to various exit polls, the Congress party is likely to get around 30 seats in the 117-member assembly of Punjab. This is considered a big blow to the Congress party. Besides, the alliance of Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP is also likely to remain away from the magic figure 59. While Aam Aadmi Party leads the charts with most of the exit polls expecting it to get a clear majority, the three-party alliance of the BJP, SAD (United), and the Punjab Lok Congress have been predicted to be away from the majority mark.

On this backdrop, many Congress MLAs and AAP MLAs possibly joining one of the alliances after the results becomes a possible scenario after the results. The former chief minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh had left the Congress party to form his own Punjab Lok Congress.