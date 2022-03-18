The British media outlet BBC Hindi took to Twitter to celebrate the festival of Holi on Friday. In a tweet, BBC Hindi said that the President and the Prime Minister wished the country as the nation celebrates the auspicious Holi festival.

Interestingly, the BBC Hindi used a featured image of a Muslim couple, especially a burqa-clad Muslim lady, playing with colours with non-Muslims on the occasion of Holi.

Even though the BBC used the image with some ‘noble’ intentions to depict the colour festival of Holi, the representational image used by the media outlet triggered the usual suspects, who took to Twitter to cry ‘Islamophobia’.

Several Muslim social media users jumped on the left-wing media outlet’s Twitter timeline to abuse the media house and accused them of promoting hatred against Muslims.

One user Umrulayyar lashed out at the BBC, saying that the image used in the tweet was utterly disgusting and shameful. The user claimed that the BBC normalised what the ‘Sanghi goons’ shared with hate and filth. Stating that Holi was a Hindu festival, the social media user demanded the BBC to remove the featured image.

Another user Mohammad Vakil Khan asked the BBC how can the media outlet celebrate ‘brotherhood’ when an unknown non-Muslim man touches the cheeks of a Muslim woman.

Shahbaz Imam slammed the BBC for posting Muslim celebrating Holi festival images and asked if the BBC had gone mad. He said that the Brahmins working in the BBC posted photos of putting colours on the Muslim woman. He also asked what would happen if the same happened with the Hindu women.

Arshad Khan commented on the audacity of the BBC to use images of Muslims to depict the Holi festival.

Arsal said that the BBC Hindi’s featured image only showed their obsession with Muslims.

Another Muslim user abused the British media outlet by calling them ‘BC’.

The Muslim social media users have been intensely bullying the BBC and are demanding that the British media outlet delete the tweet showing Muslim women playing with the colours on the occasion of Holi. Some users also demanded that the BBC should change the featured image and apologise for their ‘Islamophobic’ tweet.

Well, this is not the first time that the Islamists have taken offence to the featured images that the media put out on social media platforms. Last year, the Islamists had bullied NDTV into deleting a tweet that had a representational image of a Muslim man getting tested for coronavirus.

The Islamists, who cry themselves hoarse over “lack of representation”, were upset with the representational image of a Muslim man to depict coronavirus cases. They lashed out at NDTV, accusing them of promoting ‘Islamophobia’ and bullying them to delete the photo.