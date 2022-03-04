Friday, March 4, 2022
Central government approves Rs 1523 crore modernization scheme for CAPFs for improving operational efficiency

The implementation of 'Modernization Plan - IV' scheme will equip Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) with modern state-of-art weapons and equipment for improving operational efficiency

OpIndia Staff
The central government has approved the implementation of the modernization plan to equip Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) with modern state-of-art weapons and equipment for improving operational efficiency. The union ministry of home affairs has approved the scheme ‘Modernization Plan – IV’ on Friday 4th March 2022. It has been done in continuation of the previous scheme for the CAPFs called ‘Modernization -III’.

In a statement released by the home ministry, it is said that ‘Modernization Plan – IV’ for CAPFs with a total financial outlay of Rs. 1523 crore is to be implemented by the Ministry of Home Affairs under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The amount is to be spent between 1st February 2020 and 31st March 2026. This expenditure will be done in order to equip the CAPFs with modern weapons as per their operational requirements, keeping in view their deployment pattern in different theatres. CAPFs will also be provided with upgraded IT solutions.

According to the statement, the implementation of the scheme will improve the overall operational efficiency of CAPFs whose preparedness holds great importance towards the internal security of the country. This will strengthen the government’s ability to address the challenges being faced on various fronts like the international borders, LAC, LOC, etc. It will also bolster the government’s readiness to tackle internal situations in the different theatres such as areas affected by the Naxalites, union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and insurgency affected states in the northeast part of India.

CAPF refers to the seven paramilitary forces under the union home ministry, responsible for guarding the international borders and internal security in the country. The CAPFs are responsible for keeping a constant vigil on India’s international borders and internal areas during times of peace, protect India’s land border and prevent international crime. The seven CAPFs are Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), Assam Rifles (AR), and National Security Guard (NSG).

