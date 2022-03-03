Rahul Gandhi has once again displayed his traits of attempting an attack on the Modi government capitalizing on somebody else. This time he has used a reaction by the daughter of a Congress leader to target the Operation Ganga carried out by the Government of India to bring back the students stranded in war-hit Ukraine. Retweeting her video, Rahul Gandhi has written in his tweet, “Evacuation is a Duty, not a Favour.”

Sumitra Kumari Yadav is a Congress leader from Bijdhari East Sun, Kesaria of Uttarakhand. Her daughter, who was in Ukraine when the Russian invasion began, was recently brought back to India in Operation Ganga. However, after she was brought back to India, the operation Ganga can’t be called evacuation because students are being evacuated from neighbouring countries, not from inside Ukraine. She claimed that as she had to Romania border on her own, govt of India bringing her back from Romania can’t be called evacuation.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala had shared a video of her talk with the NDTV saying, “This brave daughter of India has exposed “Fake PR” of Modi Govt! As PM, Home Min & Defense Min were busy in election rallies, this was the harrowing experience of our children in Ukraine. Do listen.”

Responding to Surjewala’s tweet, Sumitra Kumari Yadav has written, “It’s is my daughter Vishakha. Keep it up.” She has also mentioned Rahul Gandhi in her tweet. This is why Rahul Gandhi took it ahead and went on to attack the government using her tweet. Rahul Gandhi has also used a suitably trimmed part of the original video in order to suit his allegations.

Gaurav Gautam, the National Secretary of the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha, responded to the allegations saying, “Daughter of Congress leader being used for spreading lies about India’s brilliant efforts of rescuing Indian students. This is really low.. even by the standards of Congress.”

Interestingly, in her talk with the NDTV, Vishakha Yadav has claimed that bringing back from countries like Romania or Poland which were not actually hit by the war and are still safe is not something one may call evacuation; instead, evacuation is said to be done when people are lifted from the actual battlefield, which is not the case. She has also said, “We students had to come to the Ukraine borders on our own. The government support started only after that.”

It is notable that the Indian embassy in Ukraine had been issuing timely advisories to the Indian students in Ukraine to leave the country before the war started and then to move towards the cities near the western borders of Ukraine after the war started. Due to the ongoing war, most countries are not able to transport their citizens to the borders, and people stuck in Ukraine are forced to reach the borders on eastern Ukraine on their own.