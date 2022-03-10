As the election trends have made it clear that Congress is on its way to a crushing defeat in Punjab, the party has begun to play the blame game. Disgruntled by Congress’ dreadful performance in the Punjab polls, the party’s senior member and Lok Sabha MP Jasbir Singh Gill has blamed the humiliating defeat on the “infighting, indiscipline, tickets for notes, workers disenchantment, inflated ego and arrogance of leaders” of his own party.

In his subsequent Tweet, the Congress MP wrote, “The Congress high command should review the allotment of tickets & fix responsibility, make accountable the leaders who got tickets for their protégé for cash or kind ignoring merit & winnability of genuine, hard working, loyal & honest Congress men”.

In his next Tweet, he openly chastised Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Chowdhary and Ajay Maken, general secretary of the All India Congress Committee and member of the Congress Working Committee, alleging ticket distribution fraud. Harish Chowdhary and Ajay Maken, he claims, owe a lot of explanation for the Congress’s defeat in Punjab.

Claiming that Harish Chowdhary and Ajay Maken ruined the party in the state of Punjab, Gill exclaimed, “They pocketed notes, Opposition pocketed votes.”

Harish Chowdhary & Ajay Maken has to give lot of explanation for rout of Congress in Punjab. 3 months before Punjab was sure win but after entry of these two in Punjab for ticket distribution have ruined party in state.

Conceding defeat, the Congress MP further went on to AAP and Bhagwant Singh Mann for the “well deserved victory” in Punjab.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu made a statement accepting his defeat in the Elections. He tweeted, “The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to Aap !!!” Sidhu contested from the Amritsar East Vidhan sabha seat in Punjab.

Notably, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi had contested from two seats, Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur, has lost both the seats. He lost to AAP’s Labh Singh Ugoke in Bhadaur, Chamkaur Sahib he was defeated by AAP candidate Charanjit Singh.

As the counting of votes proceeds, it is visible that the Congress party is lagging behind in all the states as of now. As per the latest trends, AAP has already been declared victorious in 34 seats and is leading in 57 out of total 117 seats in the state, and Congress is leading in only 15 seats.