On March 12 (local time), Colonel Richard Kemp, former commander of British troops in Afghanistan, said that the Western allies should not rule out the assassination of President of Russia, Vladimir Putin. He was quoted by The Mirror saying, “NATO should consider all options to remove him from power. That would include killing him, although it is not likely to be viable or desirable.”

According to Kemp, Putin should at least face charges of war crimes either in Russia or at the International Criminal Court. He added, “The best thing would be to see Putin deposed, arrested and tried, either in Russia or at the International Criminal Court.” However, Kemp added such options were unlikely to happen.

He said while an attempt to kill the Russian President might not be acceptable to many, it could be the only way to end the war. He said, “If it came to the assassination, that might be unpalatable to many, but his life has no greater value than the lives of the thousands he has already murdered in Ukraine and elsewhere and may well kill in the future. He is the ‘Supreme Commander in Chief’ of the Russian forces who ordered an illegal war of aggression and is a legitimate target.”

‘If Hitler was killed in the late 1930s, 70 million would not have been killed’

Kemp said the British government had planned the assassination of Adolf Hitler. If he had been killed instead of appeased in the late 1930s, the 70 million people would not have been killed. He further added said, “Osama Bin Laden, Islamic State chief Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi and Iranian Republican Guard Commander Qasem Soleimani all represented direct threats to the West. They were all killed to counter those threats. Putin represents a permanent and deadly threat that will remain while he is in power.”

Kemp said the Western allies should prioritize removing Putin from power. He said, “Our priority should be to help remove him. If enough pressure is brought to bear on Putin’s oligarchs, it could lead to a palace coup.”

Kemp is not the first person to suggest the assassination of President Putin. Earlier this month, Republican senator Lindsey Graham had tweeted, “Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military? The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country – and the world – a great service.”

The only people who can fix this are the Russian people.



Easy to say, hard to do.



Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in darkness you need to step up to the plate. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 4, 2022

He further said if someone could fix the current situation, it would be the people of Russia. It was a call for the people of Russia to assassinate their own President.

Recently, Facebook’s parent company Meta had declared that calls for violence against Russians and calls for the death of Vladimir Putin and Belarus President Lukashenko will be allowed on their platforms, including Instagram.

Russian military action on Ukraine

On February 24, Russia announced military action on Ukraine. Since then, western countries have imposed multiple sanctions on Russia and western companies have stopped their operations in Russia. The US has announced it would not buy oil from Russia leading to a spike in oil prices in the United States. Furthermore, the western countries are providing support to Ukraine in terms of ammunition and weapons to fight Russia in the conflict.