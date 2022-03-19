Winston Peters, former deputy Prime Minister of New Zealand, has expressed his support for the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ and held that censoring the movie is an attack on the freedom of New Zealanders. His comments came in response to reports that the chief censor of New Zealand was reviewing the movie again after the Muslim community in the country demanded a ban on the film. Peters shared his views in a Facebook post earlier today.

Winston Peters, who is leading the New Zealand First party since its inception in 1993, wrote, “The ‘Kashmir Files’ Censored: Another Attack on the Freedom of New Zealanders. The ‘Kashmir Files’ has been shown in America, Australia, India and many other locations around the world. To date the film has been viewed by over 1.1 billion people.”

The Facebook post.

Writing about the authenticity of the film, he added, “The film is about true and real events surrounding the 1990 ethnic cleansing of Hindus in Kashmir and today over 400,000 Kashmir Pandits remain in exile after 32 years.”

He further stated that censoring the movie would be equal to denying the attack of 9/11. He went on to add, “Terrorism in all its forms, no matter what its source, should be exposed and opposed. This attempt at selective censorship would amount to one further attack on the freedom of New Zealanders and people worldwide.”

It is to be noted that recently certain communal organizations in the country urged the New Zealand Censor Board to ban the film’s release in the country. In response, Director Vivek Ranjan Agnohotri had urged Indians in New Zealand to pay close attention, and stand united against extremists.

IMPORTANT & URGENT:

Some communal groups are trying to put pressure on New Zealand Censor to ban #TheKashmirFiles. I request all Indians to be united and oppose this undemocratic tactic by radicals with utmost humility and release this film about HUMANITY and HUMAN RIGHTS. #FOE pic.twitter.com/bXX1TxoXYN — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 18, 2022

According to Agnihotri’s statement, the Muslim community in New Zealand had an issue with the film and planned to oppose its screening. He further alleged that the Muslim communities had sent threats to the board, threatening to demonstrate in front of the theatres if the film was released.

However, chief censor David Shanks had said that there is no question of banning the movie, and only its classification is being reviewed. He had said members of the Muslim community had approached him with concerns that the film “could raise anti-Muslim sentiment and potential hatred”. Shanks had said the concerns raised by the Muslims were “valid and serious”, so it was important to “take stock and pause”. As the movie is under review, its release in New Zealand has been postponed.

‘The Kashmir Files,’ directed by Vivek Agnihotri, has become one of the year’s biggest blockbusters. The film wowed audiences at the box office, grossing around Rs 116 crores since its release. Interestingly, the film, which was initially released on only 650-700 screens, has witnessed an increase in screens and shows to meet the rising fan demand.

The film is based on the genuine stories of Kashmiri Pandits. It takes viewers back to 1989 when the unrest started in Kashmir as a result of the increasing Islamic Jihad, driving the vast majority of Hindus from the valley. Between February and March 1990, around 100,000 of the valley’s total 140,000 Kashmiri Pandit people escaped from the valley, according to estimates.