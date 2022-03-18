Friday, March 18, 2022
New Zealand to re-evaluate release of ‘The Kashmir Files’ after ‘communal groups’ pressurise the Censor Board to ban the film

Film-director Vivek Agnihotri today took to Twitter to allege that some communal groups in New Zealand were pressurising the Censor Board to ban the release of ‘The Kashmir Files’.

OpIndia Staff
Image Source- Al Jazeera
6

Amid the massive success of ‘The Kashmir Files‘, the movie based on the true stories of the Kashmiri Hindu Genocide, the censor board of New Zealand has decided to re-evaluate the film and its release in the country. This is after some communal groups in the country pressurized the New Zealand Censor board to ban the film.

On Friday, Director Vivek Ranjan Agnohotri called for urgent attention of the Indians in the country and asked them to stand united against the radicals. “Some communal groups are trying to put pressure on New Zealand Censor to ban The Kashmir Files. I request all Indians to be united and oppose this undemocratic tactic by radicals with utmost humility and release this film about HUMANITY and HUMAN RIGHTS”, he tweeted.

The statement shared by Agnihotri read that the Muslim communities in New Zealand had a problem with the film and that they were planning to protest against its release. “We have a problem releasing this film in New Zealand. The Muslims have taken the issue to censor board officials and also the External Affairs Ministry”, the authorities in New Zealand said.

It also stated that the Muslim communities had issued threats to the board saying that they would protest in front of the theatres if released. The Director also shared a screenshot of the email which read that ‘the film had raised concerns with the public, the NZ Police, Department of Internal Affairs and many others. Reportedly, the advertisements for the film have also been requested removal.

Vivek Agnihotri’s gut-wrenching movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ has become one of the biggest blockbuster movies of recent times. The movie starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Mrunal Kulkarni, and others has managed to earn Rs 106 crores in seven days. Agnihotri shared the tweet and expressed his happiness over entering the 100 crore club.

The movie had impressed the box office by making the business of around Rs 4.25 crores on the very first day of its public screening. Interestingly, the movie which was initially released across just 650-700 screens has also seen an increase in screens and shows to accommodate the audience’s demand.

The film is inspired by the true stories of Kashmiri Pandits. It takes viewers back to 1989, when conflict erupted in Kashmir due to rising Islamic Jihad, forcing the great majority of Hindus to flee the valley. According to estimates, roughly 100,000 of the valley’s total 140,000 Kashmiri Pandit inhabitants migrated between February and March 1990. More of them fled in the years that followed until just about 3,000 families remained in the valley by 2011. The movie based on video interviews with first-generation Kashmiri Pandit victims of the Kashmir Genocide was released in India on March 11 and is open to watch in theatres.

