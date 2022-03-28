Bushra Bibi, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan’s enigmatic wife, has once again made headlines for her efforts to rescue the country’s political system. Reports claim that Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, who is also known as ‘Pinky Peerni’ has resorted to ‘Black Magic’ and sorcery to save his government.

In an interview with a Pakistani news station, Shahbaz Sharif, brother of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif, made an explosive claim against Imran Khan. According to Shahbaz Sharif, lots of flesh is being burned at Imran Khan’s Banigala home for witchcraft.

“I am saying this with full responsibility. This is the situation but even after this, the Prime Minister is giving statements about Riyasat-e-Madina,” Shahbaz stated. Shahbaz Khan was referring to Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi alias ‘Pinky Peerni’.

Shahbaz Sharif said in a conversation with a private TV channel that people are dying for food, children are begging for milk, but chicken is being burnt for witchcraft in Banigala.

There have been many reports on the supernatural claims of Bushra Bibi including some which reported that Bushra Bibi’s images don’t reflect in a mirror. However, Pakistan media had later clarified that her reflection can indeed be seen in the mirror.

‘Bushra Bibi is a descendant of a Hindu King’

Bushra Bibi, 41, is reportedly a descendent of Hindu monarch Jaisal, the founder of Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer region, according to media reports. Bushra hails from the Wattoo clan, which is well-known in Pakistan’s southern Punjab.

The Wattoo are a notable Rajput tribe in the Sutlej Valley, and they are closely related to the Bhati Rajputs. Baba Fariduddin is reported to have converted its members to Islam. According to sources, the conversion took place in the 14th century under the reign of Firoz Shah Tughlaq. The Wattoo tribe of Bahawalpur claims to be the 8th generation of Raja Jaisal’s dynasty, the founders of Jaisalmer.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi

Imran Khan, who is said to be superstitious, married Bushra Bibi in 2018, a semi-religious cult-like figure. Bushra bibi has five children from a previous marriage. Khan was married for the third time. It’s worth noting that Bushra Bibi is the subject of many supernatural claims and rumours in Pakistan. She is also known as ‘Pinky Peerni,’ a living saint with supernatural abilities. Her family members from the Wattoo tribe in Pakpattan, Pakistan, are followers of the ‘Baba Farid’ shrine.

According to a report in Vanity Fair, Imran Khan sought spiritual counsel from Bushra Bibi before becoming Prime Minister, and he used to pay her two vats full of cooked meat as a fee. According to the report, the meat was for Bushra Bibi’s two djinns (Jinns).

Bushra Bibi had dreamed years ago that Imran Khan would one day become Pakistan’s Prime Minister provided he married the ‘right woman.’ She allegedly sought to marry Khan to her sister and her daughter before concluding that she was the ‘right woman’ for him. Notably, Khan married Bushra Bibi in a secret wedding six months before becoming the Prime Minister.