Multiple reports have emerged that say all is not well between Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his third wife Bushra Maneka. Bushra Bibi has been quite a recluse and hardly ever makes public appearances unlike Khan’s previous two ex-wives, Jemima Goldsmith and Reham Khan. There are reports that Bushra Bibi has left Imran Khan’s home and gone to her friend’s place in Lahore.

However, Farah Khan, a close friend of First Lady Bushra Maneka, has put to rest rumours that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his third wife seemed to have a rocky relationship. She stated on Twitter on Sunday that Bushra Bibi is residing at Bani Gala, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s residence in Islamabad, contrary to rumours that she was residing at Farah Khan’s residence. “Fake propaganda was being spread about the couple,” she added.

جھوٹ پر مبنی واٹس اپ میسیج کے ذریعے وزیراعظم اور خاتون اول کے خلاف پراپیگنڈا کیا جا رہا ہے۔ خاتون اول میرے گھر قطعا قیام پذیر نہیں اور بنی گالا اسلام آباد میں موجود ہیں۔ سیاست میں اتنا نیچے نہیں گرنا چاہیے کہ لوگوں کی ذاتی زندگیوں پر جھوٹ بولے جائیں. — iam Farah Khan (@farahkhan_92) February 12, 2022

Farah went on to say that one should not sink so low in politics as to start spreading lies about people’s personal life.

Farah Khan is reportedly Bushra Bibi’s very close friend who travels with the first lady to various public welfare programmes, such as shelter houses and hospitals.

The rumours of a feud between Pakistan PM Imran Khan and his third wife Bushra Bibi is not new. It has been doing the rounds since the duo had tied a knot in the year 2018.

In fact, soon after their wedding in 2018, rumours had surfaced that Imran Khan, the chief of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), is on the verge of divorcing his third wife, Bushra Maneka. It was then reported that Bushra Maneka had returned to her parent’s home after a domestic dispute between the couple. The reason behind the feud between the two was said to be the overdue presence of Bushra Maneka’s son at the Bani Gala residence of Imran Khan.

A Pakistani daily newspaper Daily Ummat had then reported that before Imran Khan had married Bushra Bibi it was mutually decided that no one from Bushra Maneka’s family would stay for a longer period of time at Bani Gala, however, the presence of Maneka’s son from her former husband, Khawar Fareed Maneka irked Imran Khan.

Another factor supporting the rumoured feud was Imran Khan’s pet dogs, which were previously evicted from his palatial home on Bushra Maneka’s orders. It was rumoured that the return of Imran Khan’s pets, who Bushra Bibi considered a hindrance in her religious activities, was also one of the reasons for the strained relationship between the Pakistan PM and his third wife.

Imran Khan had married his ‘Spiritual Adviser’ who had two meat-eating jinns as pets

Notably, Imran Khan, who is believed to be very superstitious, married Bushra Bibi, a mother of five children from her previous marriage, in 2018. It was his third marriage. It is notable here that supernatural claims and rumours about Bushra Bibi are quite common in Pakistan. Bushra Bibi is known as ‘Pinky Peerni’, a living saint-woman with special powers. Her family from the Wattoo clan in Pakistan’s Pakpattan are the worshippers of the ‘Baba Farid’ shrine n Pakpattan.

In an article in Vanity Fair, a senior Pakistani media person was quoted as saying that Imran Khan had consulted Bushra Bibi for spiritual guidance to become PM and he used to give her two vats full of cooked meat as fees. The meat was for Bushra Bibi’s two jinns, the article had stated.

The article had also mentioned that Bushra Bibi had dreamed years ago that Imran Khan will one day become the PM of Pakistan if he marries the ‘right woman’. She had reportedly tried to get Khan married to her sister and her daughter before finally deciding that she herself was the ‘right woman’.

In 2019, there were reports that Bushra Bibi’s reflection cannot be seen in the mirror. However, Pakistan media had later clarified that her reflection can indeed be seen in the mirror. Some media reports claimed that Pakistan’s Capital TV had stated that some staff members in Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s household had claimed that Khan’s third wife Bushra Bibi’s image does not appear in the mirrors. However, Capital TV later denied any such reports.