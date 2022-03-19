25 years old Riyaz, has hacked 30 years old Rincy to death in Kerala while she was returning home with her two kids. The deceased, a Kodungallur native from Thrissur, was the neighbor of Riyaz who murdered her.

Rincy suffered grievous injuries and three of her fingers were severed in the attack. Further, she sustained a deep cut on her face. The incident took place around 7.30 pm on Thursday when Rincy was returning home with her children from her textile shop. Riyaz, who was waiting in an isolated place on the road, stopped the scooter and hacked Rincy.

Fortunately, the children travelling with Rincy escaped unhurt but Rincy was not so lucky. People who heard her screams took her to the hospital, but it wasn’t enough to save her life.

An ugly termination

As per reports, Rinsey was running a clothing shop called Nirakuttu in Thrissur, and Riyaz used to work there earlier. Some time ago, Riyaz was allegedly expelled from the textile shop after he had started to interfere in her family matters. He had attacked Rincy earlier too, and police had issued him a warning. After he was fired, he used to go the shop and threaten her. Rincy had complained against Riyaz in the Kodungallur police station, but that did not prevent the attack.

Riyaz used to regularly harass Rincy, demanding the job back, but she didn’t agree. According to police, he killed her due to this reason only.

Riyaz waited for Rincy at a spot where she commutes every day and attacked her, police said. Mercifully, he left the kids alone, even though Rincy died on her way to hospital. Her three fingers were amputated and there were about 30 cuts on the body.

Rincy had suffered severe injuries which she couldn’t overcome, while the accused is absconding after the incident.