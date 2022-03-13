Sunday, March 13, 2022
HomeNews ReportsBihar: Medical students of Darbhanga Medical College set ablaze pharmacies, vehicles, were allegedly demanding...
News Reports
Updated:

Bihar: Medical students of Darbhanga Medical College set ablaze pharmacies, vehicles, were allegedly demanding narcotic drugs

Several people were injured in the attack, including a half-dozen police officers, while stores and cars were severely damaged in the fire.

OpIndia Staff
8

On Friday, a group of medical students from Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital set ablaze multiple pharmaceutical stores in Bihar’s Darbhanga. Several people were injured, including a half-dozen police officers, while stores and cars were severely damaged in the fire.

According to reports, the students stormed the surrounding medical shops on Friday night after an argument regarding them seeking narcotics-related drugs. They became enraged after being refused, and an altercation erupted, culminating in violence.

As several residents said, the confrontation occurred late Friday night between medical students and the shopkeepers who operate the pharmacy stores near the medical college. The situation grew so heated that furious students splashed petrol on four stores on campus and set them ablaze.

An employee was reportedly stabbed with a scissor and suffered a facial contusion, while another person had minor burns. People who were present at the scene purportedly claimed to hear gunshots and explosions during the scuffle.

Krishna Kumar, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), remarked, “On Friday night, after an argument between a student of Darbhanga Medical College and the shopkeeper at the chemist, a group of students set several chemist shops on fire.” “Soon after getting information, 2-3 fire tenders were pressed into service to extinguish the fire,” he added.

He further added that police officers have been stationed on the DMCH campus to ensure the safety of the healthcare professionals and that emergency services have resumed. Darbhanga’s drug trade union has staged a demonstration calling for the arrest of the accused students. People who are involved in this will face consequences.

Kripanath Mishra, Principal of DMCH, stated, “Due to fear, the doctors had fled from the emergency services during Friday night, but the emergency service has been restored from Saturday morning. We are going to have a meeting and it will be decided whether the hostel will remain operational or closed in future.”

Dr. Amod Kumar Jha, secretary of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), strongly condemned the occurrence, saying, “In response to the attack on DMCH students and retaliatory violence, there has been a loss of public property on both sides, for which we all doctors express our heartfelt pain and distress. IMA demands from the government that prompt action should be taken after proper investigation of the incident.”

It should be noted that previously, some students protesting against claimed irregularities in Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exams clashed with police and set fire to a stalled, empty railway compartment in Gaya, Bihar.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

Uttar Pradesh: 19-year-old Mohammad Sohail arrested for harassing and molesting young girls by hiding inside burqa

OpIndia Staff -
Initially, the police were unaware that the arrest accused was a male. The police officials had mistaken the accused for a girl after seeing him in a burqa.
Entertainment

Netizens come forward to sponsor tickets for The Kashmir Files, want the truth to reach the masses

Pallav -
Since the launch of The Kashmir Files, many social media users have come to offer free tickets to people to watch the film as they feel the truth about Kashmiri Hindu genocide should reach a wider audience.

Delhi High Court refuses to stay order on delisting of properties by Centre, here is how Delhi Waqf Board wants back the Kabristan: Details

Tripura woman beheads husband in middle of night, had started ‘acting strange and talking to self’ few days prior

Telangana Minister threatens to disconnect water and electricity to military authorities

Multiple long-range ballistic missiles fired at the US consulate in Erbil, Iraq

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,577FollowersFollow
26,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com