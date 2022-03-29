On March 26, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Speaker, Punjab Assembly, apologized to Akal Takht Sahib after a video of him went viral on social media in which he was seen taking blessings from Gau(cow) during a religious ceremony. Sandhwan, who is an Amritdhari (baptized) Sikh, reached Akal Takht Sahib in Golden Temple and submitted a written apology.

Punjab Assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has submitted written apology at Akal Takht Sahib after his video went viral in which a priest was seen repeatedly touching cow tail to his turban as religious ritual. @iepunjab @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/QMGe5CMAgA — Kamaldeep Singh ਬਰਾੜ (@kamalsinghbrar) March 26, 2022

He said in his apology letter, “Along with my devotion to my own faith, I respect all religions. During a visit to a Gaushala, circumstances led to a religious priest touching my turban with the tail of a cow.”

He further said it was obvious that the incident hurt the sentiments of the Sikh devotees, for which he apologized. “I pray to the almighty to provide me wisdom so that I can respect all religions while remaining in order of the Guru,” he added.

Source: Dainik Bhaskar

Sandhwan had visited a Gaushala in Bathinda where the incident happened. After the video went viral, the Sikh community protested against it. Keeping the protests in mind, Sandhwan reached Akal Takht Sahib and submitted his apology to Jathedaar Gyani Harpreet Singh. In his apology, he reached his position in life because of the blessings of the Gurus. It was obvious that devotees may commit mistakes in life and Gurus are forgiving.

Sandhwan is Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Kotkapura. He is a close relative of Giani Zail Singh, former President of India. Singh was in office when Operation Blue Star took place. He was condemned by the Akal Takht for his alleged role in the operation as the President of India in 1984.