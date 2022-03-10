Thursday, March 10, 2022
As Sidhu loses in Punjab, here is why Archana Puran Singh is trending on Twitter

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu lost the Assembly Elections from his home base Amritsar(East) seat in Punjab.

OpIndia Staff
Sidhu loses elections, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter
Navjot Sidhu (L), Archana Puran Singh (R)
2

On March 10, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu lost the Assembly Elections from his home base Amritsar(East) seat in Punjab. While congratulating Aam Aadmi Party for winning the majority in elections, Sidhu accepted the defeat calling it the mandate of the people of Punjab. His defeat, however, has resulted in Archana Puran Singh trending on Twitter.

The reason behind Archana trending on Twitter is that Sidhu’s defeat formed black clouds on Archana Puran Singh’s job at The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS), where she had filled the space as the permanent guest replacing Sidhu in 2019.

In 2021, When Sidhu had resigned from his post in Congress Party, Archana had trended on Twitter as netizens speculated Sidhu would want to make a comeback at Kapil Sharma’s show. Archana said during an interview said, “This is a joke that’s cracked on me for many years now. I don’t care, and I don’t take it seriously at all. And if Sidhu would seriously re-enter the show in my place, I will have many other things to do, which I have refused in the past few months.”

Once again, as Sidhu has lost his seat, speculations went wild that he would have ample time to be a part of TKSS as the permanent guest. In that case, Archana, who filled his place in 2019, may have to exit the show. With this speculation, netizens reacted on social media. Twitter user Yo Yo Funny Singh said, “Looks like Archana Puran Singh is going to lose her seat from The Kapil Sharma Show !!”

Journalist Tarun Shukla advised Archana to be very worried.

Film and Television writer Ravi Rai said it was not a good sign for Archana and advised her to save her seat.

Journalist Ashwani Verma also speculated that Archana’s chair could be in danger.

A user Sanjay Singh Mehta even blamed Archana for Sidhu’s defeat and claimed the audience wanted to replace her from day one.

The results for the Punjab Assembly elections were announced on March 10. AAP won majority seats and would form the government with Bhagwant Mann as chief minister.

Searched termsPunjab elections, Sidhu lost seat, Channi lost
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

