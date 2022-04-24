Sunday, April 24, 2022
Kerala govt refutes AAP leader Atishi Marlena’s claims that officials from Kerala visited Delhi to understand ‘Delhi school model’

Kerala education minister said that in fact officials from Delhi had visited Kerala last month to learn "Kerala model"

A day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi Marlena claimed that officials from Kerala had visited Delhi government schools to understand Delhi’s education model, the Kerala government has denied sending any officials on such a visit to Delhi.

In a tweet on Saturday (April 23), AAP leader and Kalkaji MLA Atishi Marlena said, “It was wonderful to host officials from Kerala at one of our schools in Kalkaji. They were keen to understand and implement our education model in their state. This is Arvind Kejriwal’s government’s idea of nation-building. Development through collaboration.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Atishi Marlena

A similar tweet was posted by the official Twitter handle of the Aam Aadmi Party. It said, “Dignitaries from Kerala visit Delhi Govt Schools to witness the education revolution first-hand; say didn’t expect facilities to be THIS GOOD!”

“Impressed by Kejriwal Govt’s Happiness classes, educationists express the desire to implement it in Kerala,” it further added.

Screengrab of the tweet by Aam Aadmi Party

Arvind Kejriwal has been blowing the trumpet of his ‘Delhi model’ ever since the Punjab elections. Given that Kerala is the most literate State of India on paper, getting officials from the State to implement the ‘education model’ of Delhi government schools would have been a big boost to the image of the AAP supremo.

However, Kerala Education Minister denied reports of sending any officials to Delhi, to understand Delhi education model or for anything else. Minister for Education & Labour, Kerala, V Sivankutty, stated, “Kerala’s Dept of Education has not sent anyone to learn about the ‘Delhi Model’.”

Screengrab of the tweet

“At the same time, all assistance was provided to officials who had visited from Delhi to study the ‘Kerala Model’ last month. We would like to know which ‘officials’ were welcomed by the AAP MLA,” he further emphasised.

As per a report in The Indian Express, the Kerala ‘officials’ who visited the Delhi school included Victor TI (regional secretary of CBSE School Management Association), M. Dinesh Babu (Treasurer of Confederation of Kerala Sahodaya Complexes) and others.

