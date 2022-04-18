After Delhi witnessed the gruesome stone-pelting attack on Hanuman Jayanti Procession in Jahangirpuri, The Delhi Police organised a meeting of local Aman (peace) committees to discuss the way forward to control the situation. As per a report in The Indian Express, the meeting was abruptly stopped by NorthWest Delhi DCP when a BJP councillor started highlighting the role of Bangladeshi Muslims in the violence.

Delhi | To maintain peace & tranquility in the area, a meeting was organised by DCP North West at Kushal Chowk in PS Jahangirpuri area with the members of Aman committee of PS Jahangirpuri, PS Mahendra Park and PS Adarsh Nagar: DCP North-West Usha Rangnani pic.twitter.com/51gjaxauYC — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2022

On Sunday morning, the Delhi Police organised an Aman committee meeting at Kushal Chowk in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri to discuss ways to maintain peace & tranquillity in the area. The atmosphere of terror engulfed the region after a rioting situation broke out and stones were thrown at Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra on Saturday. Senior Police officers from the Northwest district including members of the Aman committee of Police stations at Jahangirpuri, Mahendra Park and Adarsh Nagar alongside DCP Usha Rangnani addressed the meeting.

While urging the citizens to maintain peace the DCP said, “Both groups should have restrained themselves. There should be law and order, and communal harmony. Police will investigate with fairness and neutrality. If a situation arises, some mischievous elements take advantage of it.” Another senior Police officer assured, “Mischievous and anti-social elements should be contained. If you spot them, please take action and call us. There will be strict action against rioters.”

But when local BJP councillor from Adarsh Nagar Garima Gupta raised the issue of Bangladeshi Muslims creating challenges before the law and order situation, DCP Rangnani interrupted her, as per The Indian Express report. The BJP leader said, “I want to say this in open public. Hindus and Muslims have lived together in peace. The problem in our area, if I come straight to the point, is the Bangladeshi Muslims who have started living here.” Garima Gupta was asked to stop by the DCP Usha Rangnani while she suddenly wrapped up the meeting and asked the members to leave. “You are digressing from the issue,” she said. “Aap sab log apne ilake mein jaiye (please leave for your areas). Let us all maintain peace,” DCP Rangnani said and left.

The angle of Bangladeshi Muslims living as settlers in Jahangirpuri was also brought out in the recent bail denial sentence to Umar Khalid where he admitted mobilizing Muslim women and children from the area to join the anti-CAA blockade at Shaheen Bagh in 2020. Local shopkeepers in Jahangirpuri have also blamed illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Rohingyas for the increase in crimes in the area.