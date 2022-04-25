France re-elects Emmanuel Macron as President, congratulations pour in

On April 24 (Local Time), France re-elected Emmanuel Macron as President for the second term. For the first time in two decades, France has re-elected a sitting President. With Macron coming back as President, France’s allies would be happier as Marine Le Pan was being projected as pro-Russia during the elections. In simple words, France would not step back from imposing sanctions being put in place by NATO and European Union.

The exit polls had shown that Macron would have an easy win. However, the next five years are not going to be easy for the President. 44-years-old Macron has been accused of not showing empathy for the voters. During his first term, several disruptions, street protests and rising prices were seen that pointed toward growing anti-incumbency.

However, his re-election to the post has brought a lot of relief for the investors. In his victory speech, he said, “I am so proud to serve you again. To those who voted for me, not to support my ideas but to block those of the extreme right, your vote obliges me. This evening, I am no longer the candidate of one camp but the President of all.”

Le Pan, after accepting the defeat, said, “I will never abandon France.” Reuters quoted her saying, “Tonight’s result is in itself a remarkable victory (for us). Emmanuel Macron will do nothing to repair the fractures that divide our country and make our compatriots suffer. I fear that the five-year term that is about to begin will not break with the brutal methods of the previous one. In order to avoid the monopolisation of power by a few, more than ever, I will pursue my commitment to France and the French people with the energy, perseverance and affection that you know me for.”

World leaders congratulate Macron on re-election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted to congratulate him on his second term as President. He said, “Congratulations to my friend Emmanuel Macron on being re-elected as the President of France! I look forward to continuing working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on your re-election as President of France. France is one of our closest and most important allies. I look forward to continuing to work together on the issues which matter most to our two countries and to the world.”

Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison said, “Congratulations, Emmanuel Macron, on your re-election as President. Another great expression of liberal democracy is in action in uncertain times. We wish you & France every success, in particular your leadership in Europe and as an important partner to Australia in the Indo-Pacific.”

Macron won the election with 58.55 per cent votes against 41.5 per cent votes for the contender.