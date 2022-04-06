Aam Aadmi Party’s leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja is sent to judicial custody in Sabarmati Central Jail on 6th April 2022 for attacking police personnel outside the superintendent of the police office in Gandhinagar on 5th April 2022. After Arvind Kejriwal held a roadshow in Ahmedabad, the leader of AAP’s Gujarat unit, had hit his car to a policeman right in front of the SP office. Gandhinagar police released 10-second video footage of the dashboard camera of Jadeja’s car showing a policeman being dragged on the bonnet.

Yuvrajsinh Jadeja, who calls himself a whistle-blower of government recruitment question paper leaks in Gujarat, had gone to the SP office and police headquarters in Sector 27, Gandhinagar, on April 5 to support 55 aspirants for Vidyasahayak teaching posts, who had been detained by police for carrying out a protest demanding an increase in vacancies.

According to police, Yuvrajsinh Jadeja allegedly attacked a few policemen on duty. Then he tried to flee from the spot. While leaving the place, he tried to run over the policemen and dragged one of them on the bonnet for a few meters.

Gandhinagar police released a video claiming that AAP leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja tried to kill a cop. Jadeja tried to flee when cops tried to detain him at police headquarters in Gandhinagar for allegedly provoking assistant teachers for agitation.@timesofindia pic.twitter.com/Zfcn9yDOtf — Ashish Chauhan (@ashishcTOI) April 6, 2022

Police have booked Yuvrajsinh Jadeja and his aide Deepak Zala under IPC 307 for an attempt to murder and 332 for causing hurt to a public servant. On 6th April 2022, the police presented both the accused in front of a Gandhinagar court where police did not seek remand.

Abhay Chudasama, the Inspector General of Police and Gandhinagar SP Mayur Chavda released a video recorded in the dashcam of the car. A policeman being dragged on the bonnet is clearly seen in this video. IG Abhay Chudasama said, “Yuvrajsinh Jadeja had installed a camera on the dashboard of his car and his act of mowing down policemen was also recorded in it. We have confiscated the footage and his cellphone and given it to the forensic sciences laboratory for further analysis.”

He added, “We have booked him under IPC 307 because if the car hadn’t been stopped by us, then the policeman on the bonnet could have died or met with serious injuries. Whenever Jadeja came up with evidence of irregularities in government recruitments, police have cooperated with him, listened to his grievances and even carried forward his message to the state government. However, be it any leader or student activist, such behaviour of mowing down cops with their car will not be tolerated.”

After Yuvrajsinh Jadeja was arrested on Tuesday 5th April 2022, many of his supporters reached sector 21 police station in Gandhinagar and registered their protest. Informing about this, Abhay Chudasama said, “On Tuesday night, a few students assembled outside Sector 21 police station after being instigated by certain elements and tried to create a ruckus over there. After the police force arrived, they fled the scene. We are investigating it and I would like to appeal to students to confirm the truth first before getting instigated. Police have taken strict action against those accused who gave leaked papers in the past.”

On the other hand, the Gujarat state unit of AAP and its leaders in the state have alleged that there is a political conspiracy behind this whole sequence of incidents, the sole purpose of which is to silence Yuvrajsinh Jadeja.

Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad, AAP leader Pravin Ram said, “The manner in which Yuvrajsinh Jadeja was booked under serious offences shows a political conspiracy to break the morale of the Gujarat youth. The written examination for Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) police constable recruitment is scheduled on April 10 and the state government was nervous that Jadeja would again bring out irregularities in recruitment and they silenced him by pushing him behind bars.”