Friday, April 22, 2022
Kashmir: Youth who pelted stones at security forces drowns to death after being chased

A protest had erupted in the Magam area of Budgam after Friday prayers during which a group of youth hurled stones at the security forces. As police deployed at the spot chased after the miscreants, one of them fell and drowned in the Sukhnag Nallah of Budgam.

OpIndia Staff
Kashmir: Stone pelter drowns in Sukhnag Nallah of Budgam
Stone pelter drowns in Sukhnag Nallah of Budgam(Representative Image | Source: DNA India)
18

A 20-year-old youth drowned to death in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday after pelting stones at the security forces.

According to the reports, a minor protest had erupted in the Magam area of Budgam after Friday prayers during which a group of youth hurled stones at the security forces. As police deployed at the spot chased after the miscreants, one of them fell and drowned in the Sukhnag Nallah of Budgam.

The authorities later retrieved the youth’s body from the Nallah. The incident pertains to the native village of slain LeT commander Yousuf Kantroo, neutralised in an encounter on Thursday.

The deceased youth, Shabar Ali, is the son of Ali Mohammed Mir, who is a resident of the Gund Hassi Bhat area in Srinagar.

Azadi slogans raised, security personnel attacked with stones outside Jama Masjid in Srinagar

While the instances of stone-pelting incidents in Kashmir have come down significantly after the abrogation of Article 370, the Jama Masjid in Srinagar, one of the largest mosques in the region, had earlier this month witnessed large throngs of crowds who had gathered for Friday prayers raising Azadi slogans and hailing Zakir Musa, the Chief of the terrorist group Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, who was killed by the Indian Army in an encounter in May 2019.

In addition to Azadi slogans, stone-pelting was also witnessed outside the mosque where personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force were deployed as a part of security measures to ensure the peace and tranquillity in the Valley is not disturbed.

