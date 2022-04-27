On Wednesday, the CPI(M)-led LDF government of Kerala decided to send a two-member high-level official team to Gujarat to study a system aiding good governance introduced by the BJP-ruled state. Kerala Chief Secretary V P Joy and his staff officer Umesh NSK are slated to visit the state from April 27 to April 29 to study the CM’s Dashboard in Gujarat, a system that allows the CM’s office to monitor all e-Governance applications from a single platform.

K Surendran, BJP state president lauded the Kerala government’s decision to send the Chief Secretary to study the dashboard system in Gujarat and said that CM Vijayan had realized that the Gujarat model is the right model. “At last the Kerala govt has decided to study the Gujarat Model of development. Our state has to learn a lot from Gujarat, especially in the administrative, industrial, and energy sectors. Kerala could only survive by putting an end to Corruption, Extravaganza, and Nepotism”, he tweeted.

At last, the @vijayanpinarayi govt has decided to study the #GujaratModel of development. Our state has to learn a lot from Gujarat, especially in the administrative, industrial & energy sectors. Kerala could only survive by putting an end to Corruption, Extravaganza & Nepotism. — K Surendran (@surendranbjp) April 27, 2022

He also added that CM Vijayan should abandon the ‘failed Kerala model’ and implement the successful Gujarat model in the southern state. BJP national vice president A P Abdullakutty also welcomed the Kerala government’s decision to send a team to study a system aiding good governance in Gujarat and said that the state should also send a team to Uttar Pradesh to study how to run state-run transport buses.

However, the decision of the CPI(M)-led LDF government of Kerala has sparked controversy with Congress and the Muslim League criticizing the government. Congress chief K Sudhakaran attacked the state government over the issue and sought to know whether the CPI(M)-led government was planning to emulate Kerala the model followed in Gujarat.

He termed Gujarat as ‘a breeding ground of extreme Hindutva ideologies soaked in the blood of the minorities’ and alleged that the Kerala officials’ visit to Gujarat should be seen as part of the expansion of relations between the BJP and the CPI(M) at the level of governance. Meanwhile, the Indian Union Muslim League leader MLA P K Kunhalikutty stated that there was nothing that Kerala needed to learn from Gujarat.

The CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran meanwhile noted that the decision taken by the state was significant and mentioned that politics should not become a hindrance in studying new things.

Using the Dashboard system, the Gujarat CM can access data from all e-Governance applications in the state, and monitor them comparing them with defined key performance indicators. Using this data, the CM’s office can identify problem areas and and contact the administration at the lowest levels to make corrections. The system collects over 3000 indicators from 20 government sectors from various e-Governance applications on a daily basis, and brings together all govt officials from all the departments on a single platform.

This controversy over Kerala govt studying Gujarat model comes just days after the recent controversy on Kerala allegedly studying ‘Delhi model’ on education. The Aam Aadmi Party had claimed officials from the education department in Kerala had visited Delhi to study the education system in the state. But Kerala govt had refused the claim, saying that they had not sent any official to study anything in Delhi.