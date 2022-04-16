A procession taken out to mark the 131st birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in Sangamner, Maharashtra on April 14, turned communal when a mob of 100-120 fanatics created ruckus and chanted provocative slogans like “Allahu Akbar” and “Islam Zindabad” during the procession. According to reports, several women were also molested by these riotous youths during the incident, the video of which has gone viral on social media.

— Maha Vinash Aghadi ᴾᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@MVAGovt) April 15, 2022

In the video dated April 15, a huge crowd of youth was seen marching through the main road carrying green and red flags featuring symbols of the moon and stars. The situation turned communal when the mob started chanting “Allahu Akbar” and “Islam Zindabad” slogans. They reportedly misbehaved with the women who were also a part of the procession.

Following the incendiary incident, police filed a case against around 100 to 120 miscreants under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Prevention Act (Atrocities) for inciting religious sentiments, attempting to cause riots, assault, and molestation of women.

Maharashtra PFI leader issues open threat to MNS chief Raj Thackeray over call for loudspeaker ban

In a separate incident, an FIR had been registered against Popular Front of India (PFI) Mumbra President, Abdul Mateen Shekhani for organising an illegal gathering where he allegedly gave an inciting speech on Friday. Mumbra is a Muslim-dominated area of Thane rural in Maharashtra. The PFI leader was booked under IPC section 188 and sections 37(3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

In response to MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s statement on the removal of loudspeakers from mosques, PFI Mumbra President Matim Shekhani stated during a protest on Friday, “Chhedenge to chodenge nahi” (we will not spare you if you tease us). He had added, “some people are trying to disrupt peace. Some have problems with Azaan while some have problems with madrassas and mosques. PFI wants peace, but don’t provoke us otherwise we won’t spare. If any mosques, madrassa or loudspeaker is touched, PFI will lead the struggle.”

PFI office-bearer Abdul Matin Shekani had also said that the demonstrations were being held to highlight atrocities against Muslims following incidents of violence in some states on Ram Navami on April 10.

After the matter came to light, the Mumbai Police registered a case against Shekhani for holding a meeting without permission and making inflammatory speeches. While registering a case under section 188 of IPC and section 37(3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, the police said that the PFI leader had not taken prior permission before organising the event.

The recent incident on Ambedkar Jayanti is the latest in a string of communal clashes that has engulfed the country since the Hindu festival of Ram Navami. Several videos surfaced, showing fanatics indulging in stone-pelting, arson and vandalism in places like Rajasthan’s Karauli, Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone and Jharkhand’s Lohardaga on the occasion of Ram Navami.

On April 13 OpIndia reported how on April 10, when Islamists were pelting stones and petrol bombs at Hindus celebrating Ram Navami in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, a 16-year-old boy Shivam became the victim of the violence. Shivam Shukla was part of the procession on Ram Navami. As per reports, the broken skull bones had punctured the brain, and a clot had formed. Surgery was performed on Shivam by the doctors to save his life. He is now in ICU, struggling for his life.