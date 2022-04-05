The Pimpri Chinchwad Police on Monday recovered 92 swords, 2 daggers, and 9 scabbards from the wooden box storage of a private courier company in Dighi. The boxes were reportedly sent by one Umesh Sood, a resident of Amritsar to Anil Hon of Aurangabad. The Police have registered a case against the two under the provisions of IPC and the Arms Act.

According to the reports, the matter came to light when the courier company employees scanned the parcels through electronic machines on April 1 and found out that swords were being sent via courier. The employees informed the police about the matter. A team of police officials then reached the spot and recovered 92 swords, 2 daggers, and 9 scabbards. The price of all the weapons seized has been estimated at Rs 3.7 lakhs.

We’ve recovered 92 swords, 2 kukris & 9 scabbards worth Rs 3.7 lakhs. The consignment was supposed to be delivered to Aurangabad: Krishna Prakash, Pimpri Chinchwad Police commissioner pic.twitter.com/jo9tlZ5tPm — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2022

The Pimpri Chinchwad Police commissioner on April 5 informed that the swords had been seized from the Dighi area and that the consignment was supposed to be sent to Aurangabad in Maharashtra. The Police had asked the courier companies to scan the parcels carefully after a similar incident had occurred on March 30.

The Aurangabad Police on March 30 had confiscated 37 swords and a dagger from the office of a leading courier company. The Police had then begun the investigation in the case to know that the box filled with swords was sent from Maninder, a resident of Punjab to Akash Patil of Ahmednagar. The Police had also booked them under the relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act.

Earlier in July 2021, a man named Irfan Khan in Aurangabad was booked after he was caught purchasing 49 swords from an online portal.

The investigation in the current case is led by Dilip Shinde, Senior Police Inspector of Dighi police station of Pimpri-Chinchwad who has asked the officers of the courier company coming under his jurisdiction to carefully scan all the parcels. While the police have booked Umesh Sood and Anil Hon in the current case, it is investigating to know the reasons behind the transportation of weapons from Punjab to Maharashtra.